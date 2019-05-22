Jessica McCaskill vs. Anahi Sanchez on May 25

Jessica McCaskill says she is more than ready to unify the Super-Lightweight division as the WBC champion takes on WBA ruler Anahi Sanchez at the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland on Saturday May 25, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.





McCaskill (6-2 3 KOs) landed her title in her Chicago homepatch in October, outpointing Erica Farias to land the belt in just her eighth pro fight.

‘CasKILLA’ had already fought for a World title in her seventh fight when she travelled to London to tackle Irish great Katie Taylor for the WBA Lightweight crown, and as she prepares to reach for great heights once again in just her ninth fight against seasoned Argentina Sanchez (19-3 11 KOs), the 34 year old says that she’s been prepared to move her career quickly ever since teaming up with trainer Rick Ramos.





“Rick said that we would be on a fast pace from day one, this will be my ninth fight and it’s a unification – that’s kind of crazy but we’re going to go with the flow and I am ready for this,” said McCaskill.

“It’s always great to be told that you are fighting. Last year I was told I was fighting then I’m not fighting, it was rough. Knowing that you have a fight coming up, especially a really big one, lights a fire under you and even the team around you.

“I don’t have a camp, we’re always in the gym, it doesn’t matter when it is there is always someone fighting, if it’s not me with a fight coming up someone else does and it’s my obligation to help them. For my own wellbeing and my own career, I want to be in the gym and focusing on training and improving.

“It’s like clockwork in the gym and it gives me an advantage as my mind is always ready to fight. I’m always hungry for something because I don’t do this for nothing – I want the belts, I want the big fights, I want to unify and I want to be undisputed.

“Every time you have a big fight you come out of it that little bit sharper. Even the amateurs in the gym, they’ve just come back from a tournament in Reno, both ranked number one in their weight class and they are thirsty for blood, sparring is on another level, so it helps everyone in the gym.”

McCaskill’s clash with Sanchez is part of a huge night of action in Maryland as Lightweight sensation Devin Haney makes his DAZN debut against Antonio Moran, rising Heavyweight Croatian talent Filip Hrgovic taking on Gregory Corbin on his US debut and there’s more Heavyweight interest as Michael Hunter tackles Gregory Corbin.

