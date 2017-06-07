Jessica McCaskill vs. Vanessa Bradford on July 29

On Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Warriors Boxing Promotions returns with a very special edition of their “Windy City Fight Night” professional boxing series, and for the first time in Illinois boxing history, a female boxer will headline.

In her toughest test to date, BoxRec #1 USA- and #2 World-ranked lightweight Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (3-1, 2 KOs) returns to her fistic headquarters, the UIC Pavilion for an eight-round main event against Canada’s undefeated “Vicious” Vanessa Bradford (4-0-2). The two women will be fighting for the vacant ABO Intercontinental Lightweight Championship.

32-year-old power puncher McCaskill hails from St. Louis, but now lives in Chicago and trains under Rick Ramos. The first woman to ever sign a promotional agreement with Warriors Boxing, the popular slugger has earned her fan-favorite status with a series of UIC Pavilion barn burners.

She was last seen in April at the previous Windy City Fight Night, scoring an exciting unanimous decision over then 4-1 Brenda Gonzales.

“Jessica McCaskill has earned her place in our promotional stable and deserves to be making history as the first woman to headline a boxing event in Illinois,” said Warriors Boxing President Leon Margules. “She is a crowd-pleasing slugger who loves to mix it up. We’ve got her in a tough test against Bradford and I know it’ll be exciting to watch.”





Windy City Fight Night doors open at 7:00 pm CT and the action starts at 8:00 pm. The UIC Pavilion is located at 525 S. Racine Avenue in Chicago. The entire bout card is subject to change.