Jesse White challenges Fano Kori for the Western Australian Super Welterweight title

Undefeated Jesse “The Great ” White challenges for Fano Kori for the Western Australian Super Welterweight title on March 6 in Metro City, Perth





Hugely popular Jesse White 6-0 takes a step up in his seventh professional contest as he clashes with the tried and tested Fano Kori for the Western Australian Super Welterweight title on the latest edition of Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome series.

The clash that will take place in Metro City, Perth, features on a show that will showcase some of Australia’s most prominent talent all in title action. White, a native of Melbourne, opened up about his first title opportunity in the pro ranks.

He said, “Firstly thank you to my manager the best in the business Tony Tolj for getting me this opportunity on what is looking like possibly the best Thunderdome show of all time. I am so grateful to be getting an opportunity at a title at this stage of my career and I am fully convinced I will emerge victoriously on fight night.





“Kori is a tough fighter, I fully respect him. I have been working hard with my team for this fight and I am improving all of the time thanks to them. I am excited for the fight and I truly believe people will see the best Jesse White they have seen so far in the pro ranks.

“I only had 11 amateur fights so I am learning on the job, but I know that I am learning on the job the right way and that will show on March 6.”

White looks to take a step on a ladder that many great Australian champions have taken before him. With many winning State then full Australian titles, White outlined what he wants his path to be in the pro ranks.





“Danny Green got me into boxing, he was my hero so obviously I want to follow a path like his, however, I am honestly just focused on this fight coming up then becoming Australian Champion. That is the goal for me right now and I believe I can make that happen.

“I have a top-class team around me in the gym and on the management side so let’s see how far this can go. I’m going to keep working as hard as I can and who knows, but I am focused right now in achieving my career goal which is to be Australian Champion and that path starts on March 6 in Metro City.”