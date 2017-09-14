Boxing News 24/7


Jesse Angel Hernandez inks with Salita Promotions

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of super bantamweight prospect Jesse Angel Hernandez to an exclusive promotional contract.

A 26-year-old southpaw from Fort Worth, Texas, Hernandez (9-1, 7 KOs) first came to Salita’s attention last August 4, at a Salita Promotions event at the MGM Grand Detroit, and live on ShoBox: The New Generation, where he sored an impressive TKO 5 over Russia’s formerly undefeated Vladimir Tikhonov (16-0). Tikhonov, a Salita fighter, was overwhelmed by the strength, heavy hands and fearsome body attack of Hernandez.


It was a display of offensive firepower that promoters look for in a prospect.

Hernandez compiled a 68-6 record as an amateur before turning pro in 2009. Hampered by inactivity for five years, due to managerial issues and a shortage of local gyms, he has rededicated his career since returning in 2014.

Hernandez comes from a boxing family and is one of 16 brothers and sisters. Nine of the boys were boxers and six turned professional, including Jose “El Loco” Hernandez, who scored a draw against former world champion Mickey Bey, and Rodrigo Hernandez, who fought to the only draw with Leo Santa Cruz.

“It’s like a blessing to sign with Salita,” said Hernandez. “I feel like we are very good fit. A company with great potential to make hardworking fighters into championship level athletes. I plan on making a name for myself and eventually win a world title.”


A true force in the ring, Hernandez says as he progresses to bigger fights, his relentless style will become even more effective.

“I was made for 12 rounds or more. I have an advantage that will help me reach my plan of dominating the 122-lb. division and eventually move up and hopefully do the same at higher divisions. I would like to fight anybody who holds a title once I get my opportunity. I want to fight whoever is the best when I get to that level. I fear no one. If you have ranking points or a title, I hope to see you in my future.”

“Jesse has an exciting, aggressive TV-friendly style,” said Dmitriy Salita. “I am confident that with more fights and exposure he will be on his way to being a big name in the super bantamweight division.”

