Jesper Binzer performs song written for WBSS in Stuttgart

On Saturday the fans in Stuttgart’s Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle and the viewers around the world will experience the signature rock song connected to the World Boxing Super Series, ‘The Future is Now’, when Jesper Binzer performs the song live in the ring just before the Ali Trophy quarter-final between Eubank Jr. and Yildirim.

“I am looking very much forward to this experience,” said Binzer.





“I am fortunate to have many fans in Germany where I have been performing many times with my band D-A-D. Being in Stuttgart at an Ali Trophy quarter-final is huge for me, and I hope the song can turn up the excitement even more before the two fighters face off in the ring,” said Binzer.

Binzer, who remains a part of the famous Danish rockband D-A-D, made the song as part of a solo project.

“I know one of the tournament organizers and when he told me about the World Boxing Super Series project it just struck me,” said Binzer.

“I always had a song in my head about facing the future with gloves on and that the future is now. For all those world champions and challengers in the tournament the future definitely is now, so I am glad I can contribute to this fun and exciting tournament.”

‘The Future is Now’ first featured at the Draft Gala in Monaco in July when all 16 star boxers came face-to-face.





Listen to the song here ‘The Future it Now’

Tickets for the Ali Trophy quarter-final bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Avni Yildirim in Stuttgart are on sale ranging from €21 to €250 at StubHub.de , eventim.de and easyticket.de.