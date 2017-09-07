Jervier gets title opportunity against Camacho on 23rd September

Opportunity beckons for 36 year old Ossie Jervier when the Willesden based Cruiserweight gets a crack at current Southern Area Cruiserweight Champion Wadi Camacho getting his title opportunity on 23rd September at York Hall at the Jack Green promoted “Date with Destiny” card.

Jervier had originally been scheduled to box Hasan Karkardi this Saturday in an eliminator for the title, but when Karkardi was forced to withdraw from the contest on Monday Jervier was left without an opponent.





Camacho had been due to defend his title against Jose Lopes on the 23rd but Lopes was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Manager Steve Goodwin immediately arranged terms with Jervier and Wadi and the Boxing Board speedily approved the contest so in two weeks time Jervier gets his big opportunity. The winner has to defend against Lopes on 25th November.

Jervier came into the professional ranks late and has had a large share of misfortune amongst his successes. After winning his first three paid contests, Jervier came untuck against a Vladimir Reznicek before losing a hotly disputed points decision against Karl Wheeler.

Jervier followed this up rebounding with a sensational 9th round stoppage of Jose Lopes (who was due to contest the title) before suffering a third round loss to Danny Couzens, where Jervier maintained he could have continued.





Jervier feels aggrieved at the two losses he suffered but now has the opportunity to put it right against Camacho.

Wadi is coming off an unsuccessful challenge for the English title where he suffered a stoppage loss against Arfan Iqbal and he knows a loss to Ossie will signal the end of an exciting career.

Both boxers career’s are on the line. It Is a fight not to be missed.

The show features Freddy Kiwitt defending his Area Welterweight title against the undefeated Louis Greene and Danny Couzens in an enthralling contest in a final eliminator for the Area title against the undefeated Spiros Demetriou.

Tickets are available at www.goodwinboxing.co.uk