Jerry “Slugger” Forrest Scores Knockout Win In Norfolk

Ponytail Promotions hosted a sold out crowd in Norfolk, Virginia Saturday, that saw hometown favorite Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (19-2, 15KO) overwhelm his opponent, Miree Coleman (6-4, 4KO) in a sensational barrage of punches, knocking him out cold and further earning his “Slugger” nickname. The Masonic Temple was packed to the rafters for the main event bout. Forrest is scheduled to return to the Masonic Temple in in September.





Philadelphia’s top prospect, Jaron “Boots” Ennis scored his second knockout win of the year in a brief, three minute bout with tough Ghanian journeyman Samuel Amoako (23-18-0, 17KO). Amoako, who had previously been stopped only twice in his career, was unable to continue after the first round of their bout. Ennis, who is promoted by Victory Boxing Promotions and Now Boxing Promotions, is approaching the two year anniversary of his professional debut, a knockout win over Corey Muldrew, on the 30th of this month. The 20 year old prospect has been extremely active over the past 24 months, and will be looking for a step up opportunity in the coming months.

Maryland super flyweight Alexandru Marin improved to 16-0 (11KO) with a second round knockout win over Fresno’s Michael Ruiz, Jr., earning the previously vacant IBO Intercontinental Super Flyweight Championship title. Marin, who originally hails from Romania, has been steadily working his way up the super flyweight rankings since his professional debut in 2013.

THIS FRIDAY’S VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT BOXING PREVIEW

The San Fernando Valley’s only regular professional boxing show “VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT” returns this Friday April 20th with a Burbank Edition at the Burbank Marriott Events Center. Presented by PR SPORTS, BASH BOXING, and LIGHTS OUT PROMOTIONS the latest installment of Valley Fight Night will once again feature young boxing prospects looking to make a name for themselves on the Southern California fight scene.





Here is a preview of some of the bouts scheduled for Valley Fight Night – Burbank Edition:

Damien Lopez (3-0-1)

vs. Rodolfo Gamez (2-4)

Welterweight Division – 6 Rounds

Burbank’s favorite son Damien Lopez (3-0-1) looks to continue his winning ways when he steps back into the Bash Boxing ring to take on upset-minded knockout artist Rodolfo Gamez (2-4) in a battle of heavy handed welterweights. Gamez returns to the ring that gave him his biggest win when he knocked out previously undefeated Ronnie Biggers on the previous Valley Fight Night show last February. Lopez has always been an all-action fighter dating back to his amateur days training at the Burbank Community YMCA. A graduate of Burbank High School where he played football, Lopez tackles his toughest challenge to date. Expect anything and everything when these two welterweight pugilists start letting the leather fly.

Jhon Leon (3-0)

vs. Sagadat Rahkmankulov (1-0)

Super Welterweight Division – 6 Rounds

National pride will be on the line in the co-feature of the evening as Columbian native Jhon Leon (3-0) takes on Kazakhstan’s own Sagadat Rahkmankulov (1-0). Rahkmankulov returns to the ring on the heels of his impressive debut, a knockout win over the more experienced Noel Esqueda in February. His opponent is also coming in to the fight on a tear by winning his first 3 bouts decisively, including upsets over previously undefeated Ilya Usachev and East L.A.’s Angle Bojado. Leon will be seeking a trifecta of upset victories but the hard-hitting Kazakh will look to put a stop to the pride of Bogata’s win streak. Neither one of these young pugilists will be willing to let that undefeated record go, so the investment should yield an amazing reward.





Josue Morales (5-6-4)

vs. Rudy Garcia (6-0)

Super Bantamweight Division – 6 Roudns

They say everything is bigger in Texas and we will once again see if that is the case when Houston native Josue Morales (5-6-4) steps back into the Valley Fight Night ring after netting a draw against undefeated Alexander Enriquez during his prior visit to L.A.. The road warrior Morales will once again enter enemy territory to take on undefeated Los Angeles native Rudy Garcia (5-0). The popular Garcia will certainly be bringing his brood of supporters in tow for a test against his most experienced and tenacious opponent to date. Expect the raucous crowd rooting for Garcia to be trying to get in Morales’ head early and often in very close match up on paper.

Jaret Jeter (7-2-1)

vs. Samuel Jude Yniquez (4-6-4)

Super Featherweight Division – 6 rounds

Territorial bragging rights are up for grabs as fan favorite from Long Beach Jaret Jeter (7-2-1) once again laces up for a Valley Fight Night showdown against Oak Hills native Samuel Jude Yniquez (4-6-4). Having dropped 2 of his last 3 fights on the judge’s scorecards, Jeter will be looking to remove all doubt, by winning this fight definitively. Yniquez, who has called out Jeter in the past, has multiple upsets of previously undefeated boxers on his ledger including his last bout versus Jordan Harris. With both fighters looking to make statements, this fight could end up being one of the most entertaining fights of the evening.

Humberto Velasquez (6-0-2)

vs. Jesus Cruz Bibiano (16-13)

Welterweight Division – 6 rounds

Humberto Velasquez (6-0-2) puts his undefeated record on the line as he takes a much-anticipated step up in competition to face tough veteran Jesus Cruz Bibiano (16-13). The fight could end up serving as a bench mark for the up and comer Velazquez, as a win over a veteran like Bibiano could end up producing some lucrative opportunities for the upstart. However, former WBF Featherweight Champion Bibiano could be looking to rewind the clock to recapture the greatness he left behind.

Roger Gutierrez (6-1-1)

vs. Jordan Baletero (2-5)

Super Featherweight Division – 4 rounds

Coming off the biggest fight of his career, a win of his over Jaret Jeter in February, Pacoima’s own Roger Gutierrez looks to keep the train rolling when he takes on Baja native Jordan Baletero. Baletero returns to the ring for the first time since 2016 when he dropped a decision to Ernesto Verdin.

Ricardo Quiroz (5-0)

vs. Archie Weah (2-9)

Lightweight Division – 4 rounds

Oxnard native Ricardo Quiroz steps back between the ropes in hopes of adding to his already stellar undefeated record. Quiroz returns to action for the first time since November, as he looks to trade the prospect moniker for that of a contender. His opponent Archie Weah has fought a murderer’s row of undefeated prospects only to catch some majority decision losses in return. But Weah recently ended a long losing streak by picking up a big win back in December and hopes to parlay that success into an upset victory Friday night.

Salvador Perez (4-0 MMA)

vs. Nam Phan (3-5-1)

Welterweight Division – 4 rounds

Former UFC and Strikeforce contender Nam Phan returns to the boxing ring to take on another undefeated prospect in Salvador Perez. Quickly becoming known as a knockout artist, Perez has finished everyone put in front of him to date. A definitive win over a name like Phan will certainly add to the already notorious reputation of this gunslinger from the 805. But Phan is always up for the task of knocking an up and coming prospect off the pedestal.

Gerardo Alvarez (debut)

vs. Derion Chapman (1-1)

Welterweight Division – 4 rounds

Although not as well known as Phan, Derion Chapman has also made a name for himself alternating between fighting in mixed martial arts and participating in the sweet science. Chapman is extremely athletic, and his unorthodox style can leave his opponent dizzy. His opponent, Gerardo Alvarez has had 15 amateur fights to get ready for his maiden voyage into the pros. His first professional bout will certainly be a good litmus test.

Santos Ortega (debut)

vs. Giancarlo Espinoza (debut)

Super Bantamweight Division – 4 rounds

The opening bout of the evening will have fans wondering if the parents or guardians of these two young looking 18 year-old newbies signed off on this bout. Santos Ortega will have pedigree in his corner as he is one of Timothy Bradley’s prized protégés and starts his career in the Top Rank stable. While Espinoza will hope that his 35 bout amateur career will be enough to be ready for his fellow debutante opponent. You never know what to expect when two rookies square off, however the one thing we do know is super bantamweights can fly. So don’t blink or you just may miss the action!

All bouts subject to change.