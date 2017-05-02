Jerome Conquest battles Daniel Perales on 5/12

Jerome Conquest will take on veteran Daniel Perales in the scheduled six-round super lightweight bout that will serve as the co-feature on Friday night, May 12th at The SugarHouse Casino

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.





The bout will support the already announced main event that will pit Christopher Brooker (11-3, 5 KO’s) taking on Oscar Riojas (14-7-1, 4 KO’s) in a super middleweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

Conquest of Philadelphia, has a record of 6-2 with one knockout, and will be making his first start in 2017.

The 31 year-old is a three-year professional, and trains out of the Joe Hand Boxing Gym under the tutelage of Wade and Randy Hinnant.

Conquest has a win over Christian Molina (4-1), and is coming off a close six-round unanimous decision defeat to Victor Vasquez on August 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, and I watched his most recent fight.

“I am happy to be back in the ring for the first time since my last fight in August. I am coming off a broken foot. I watched two of his fights. His fight against Damon Allen and I saw his last bout.. I think he is tough. He didn’t show too much in his last bout, but I know he is a tough guy, and I know he is not coming all the way from Mexico to get knocked out,” said Conquest

Perales of Monterrey, Mexico has a record of 10-9-1 with five knockouts.

The 25 year-old Perales is a six-year professional, and has faced some stiff competition.

He has faced six undefeated foes. Perales should be familiar to local fight fans, as he has dropped bouts to Frank De Alba and Damon Allen.

Perales has been on the wrong end of his last three fights with the latest being six-round unanimous decision defeat to Hector Tanajara on March 23rd in Indio, California.

Brooker of Philadelphia has a record of 11-3 with five knockouts.

The 25 year-old is known for taking on anyone at anytime.

The combined record of his last seven foes is a staggering 92-9-3, with Brooker winning five of those bouts, and Brooker has appeared on national television three times.

Brooker is a two-year professional, who already has wins over Leo Hall (8-0), John Magda (11-0), Antowyan Aikens (10-1-1), Gabriel Pham (6-0) & former world title challenger Elvin Ayala (28-7-1). Brooker has dropped his last two bouts to Ronald Gavril (16-1) in a bout that Brooker was even on the scorecards before being stopped in the final round. On January 20th, Brooker dropped an eight-round unanimous decision to undefeated Ronald Ellis (13-0-1) in Atlantic City. That fight was shown live on ShoBox: The New generation.

Riojas of Monterrey, Mexico has a record of 14-7-1 with four knockouts.

The 33 year-old Riojas in a four year professional, who won his first 11 bouts. Like Brooker, Riojas has not shied from tough competition as the combined record of Riojas opponents that have defeated him are 81-1-2.

Riojas and Brooker have two common foes as Riojas has dropped fights to Gavril and Ellis.

Riojas is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Roberto Nafate on April 6 in Leon, Mexico.

Also in six-round bouts:

Blake Mansfield (5-0-1, 2 KO’s) of Burlington, NC will fight Henry Beckford (4-6, 1 KO) of Coram, NY in a super middleweight bout.

Chaise Nelson (4-1, 3 KO’s) of Dayton, Ohio will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

Avery Sparrow (6-1, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Sam Orapeza (1-0) of Philadelphia battles Kyle McNutt (1-2, 1 KO) of Battle Creek, MI in a cruiserweight affair.

Jeffrey Torres (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will fight Kashon Hutchinson (2-2, 1 KO) in a battle of Keystone State based lightweights.

Isaelin Florian (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic battles Edgar Cortes (3-4) of Vineland, New Jersey.

Lucas Dos Santos (2-0, 1 KO) of Miami, Florida taken on an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

Harold Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will square off with an opponent to be named in a bantamweight fight.

THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY, MAY 9TH AT THE SUGARHOUSE CASINO BEGINNING AT 5 PM

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com