Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Super Welterweight World Championship
June 9, 2018 / Staples Center / Los Angeles, California
RINGSTAR PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
JERMELL “Iron Man” CHARLO (United States)
WBC Super Welterweight World Champion / 3rd Title Defense
Age: 28 / Date of birth: May 19, 1990
Residence: Houston, Texas / Birthplace: Lafayette, Louisiana
Record: 30-0, 15 KOs / World championship fights: 3-0, 3 KOs / Total rounds: 200
Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 73” – 185cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Derrick James
AUSTIN “No Doubt” TROUT (United States)
Ranked WBC No. 7 at Super Welterweight
Age: 32 / Date of birth: September 18, 1985
Residence: Las Cruces, New Mexico / Birthplace: El Paso, Texas
Record: 31-4, 17 KOs / World championship fights: 5-3, 1 KO / Total rounds: 235
Height: 5’9.5″ – 177cm / Reach: 73″ – 185cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: Bob Spagnola / Advisor: Al Haymon / Trainer: Barry Hunter
WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Denny Moyer (US) (+) 1963
2. Ralph Dupas (US) (+) 1963
3. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) 1963 – 1965
4. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) 1965 – 1966
5. Kisoo Kim (Korea) (+) 1966 – 1968
6. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) * 1968
7. Fred Little (US) 1969 – 1970
8. Carmelo Bossi (Italy) 1970 – 1971
9. Koichi Wajima (Japan) 1971 – 1974
10. Oscar Albarado (US) 1974 – 1975
11. Koichi Wajima (Japan) * 1975
12. Miguel de Oliveira (Brazil) 1975
13. Elisha Obed (Bahamas) 1975 – 1976
14. Eckhard Dagge (Ger) (+) 1976 – 1977
15. Rocco Mattioli (Italy) 1977 – 1979
16. Maurice Hope (GB) 1979 – 1981
17. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1981 – 1982
18. Thomas Hearns (US) 1982 – 1986
19. Duane Thomas (US) (+) 1986 – 1987
20. Lupe Aquino (Mexico) 1987
21. Gianfranco Rosi (Italy) 1987 – 1988
22. Don Curry (US) 1988 – 1989
23. Rene Jacquot (France) 1989
24. John Mugabi (Uganda) 1989 – 1990
25. Terry Norris (US) 1990 – 1993
26. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1993 – 1994
27. Terry Norris (US) * 1994
28. Luis Santana (DR) 1994 – 1995
29. Terry Norris (US) * 1995 – 1997
30. Keith Mullings (US) 1997 – 1999
31. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) 1999 – 2001
32. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 2001 – 2003
33. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) * 2002 – 2003
34. Shane Mosley (US) 2003 – 2004
35. Winky Wright (US) 2004
36. Ricardo Mayorga (Nic.) 2005 – 2006
37. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) * 2006 – 2007
38. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2007
39. Vernon Forrest (US) (+) 2007 – 2008
40. Sergio Mora (US) 2008
41. Vernon Forrest (US) * 2008
42. Sergio Martinez (Arg) 2008 – 2009
43. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2010
44. Saul Alvarez (Mexico) 2011 – 2013
45. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)* 2013 – 2015
46. Jermell Charlo (US) 2016 –
* Regained
WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
2. Oscar de la Hoya (Mexico/US)
3. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)
4. Winky Wright (US)
5. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)
6. Terry Norris (US)
7. Simon Brown (Jamaica/US)
8. Shane Mosley (US)
9. Vernon Forrest (US)
10. Manny Pacquiao (Phil)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
38 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only seven have regained the title: Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy), Koichi Wajima (Japan), Terry Norris (US) twice, Francisco Castillejo (Spain), Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex), Vernon Forrest (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US).
120 WBC super welterweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
This will be the 64th WBC super welterweight world title bout to take place in the United States in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:
May 21, 2016 Jermell Charlo KO8 John Jackson – Las Vegas
Sep. 14, 2013 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Canelo Alvarez – Las Vegas
May 5, 2012 Canelo Alvarez W12 Shane Mosley – Las Vegas
Nov. 13, 2010 Manny Pacquiao W12 Antonio Margarito – Arlington
May 5, 2007 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Oscar De La Hoya – Las Vegas
Sep. 13, 2003 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar De La Hoya – Las Vegas
Sep. 14, 2002 Oscar De La Hoya TKO11 Fernando Vargas – Las Vegas
Jan. 29, 1999 Francisco Castillejo W12 Keith Mullings – Leganes
Dec. 18, 1993 Simon Brown KO4 Terry Norris – Puebla
March 31, 1990 Terry Norris KO1 John Mugabi – Tampa
June 15, 1984 Thomas Hearns TKO2 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas
May 23, 1981 Wilfred Benitez KO12 Maurice Hope – Las Vegas
June 18, 1965 Nino Benvenuti KO6 Sandro Mazzinghi – Milan
Feb. 19, 1963 Denny Moyer W15 Stan Harrington – Honolulu
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.