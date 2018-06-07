Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Super Welterweight World Championship

June 9, 2018 / Staples Center / Los Angeles, California





RINGSTAR PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:

JERMELL “Iron Man” CHARLO (United States)

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion / 3rd Title Defense

Age: 28 / Date of birth: May 19, 1990

Residence: Houston, Texas / Birthplace: Lafayette, Louisiana

Record: 30-0, 15 KOs / World championship fights: 3-0, 3 KOs / Total rounds: 200

Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 73” – 185cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Derrick James

AUSTIN “No Doubt” TROUT (United States)

Ranked WBC No. 7 at Super Welterweight

Age: 32 / Date of birth: September 18, 1985

Residence: Las Cruces, New Mexico / Birthplace: El Paso, Texas

Record: 31-4, 17 KOs / World championship fights: 5-3, 1 KO / Total rounds: 235

Height: 5’9.5″ – 177cm / Reach: 73″ – 185cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Bob Spagnola / Advisor: Al Haymon / Trainer: Barry Hunter

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Denny Moyer (US) (+) 1963

2. Ralph Dupas (US) (+) 1963

3. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) 1963 – 1965

4. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) 1965 – 1966

5. Kisoo Kim (Korea) (+) 1966 – 1968

6. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) * 1968

7. Fred Little (US) 1969 – 1970

8. Carmelo Bossi (Italy) 1970 – 1971

9. Koichi Wajima (Japan) 1971 – 1974

10. Oscar Albarado (US) 1974 – 1975

11. Koichi Wajima (Japan) * 1975

12. Miguel de Oliveira (Brazil) 1975

13. Elisha Obed (Bahamas) 1975 – 1976

14. Eckhard Dagge (Ger) (+) 1976 – 1977

15. Rocco Mattioli (Italy) 1977 – 1979

16. Maurice Hope (GB) 1979 – 1981

17. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1981 – 1982

18. Thomas Hearns (US) 1982 – 1986

19. Duane Thomas (US) (+) 1986 – 1987

20. Lupe Aquino (Mexico) 1987

21. Gianfranco Rosi (Italy) 1987 – 1988

22. Don Curry (US) 1988 – 1989

23. Rene Jacquot (France) 1989

24. John Mugabi (Uganda) 1989 – 1990

25. Terry Norris (US) 1990 – 1993

26. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1993 – 1994

27. Terry Norris (US) * 1994

28. Luis Santana (DR) 1994 – 1995

29. Terry Norris (US) * 1995 – 1997

30. Keith Mullings (US) 1997 – 1999

31. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) 1999 – 2001

32. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 2001 – 2003

33. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) * 2002 – 2003

34. Shane Mosley (US) 2003 – 2004

35. Winky Wright (US) 2004

36. Ricardo Mayorga (Nic.) 2005 – 2006

37. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) * 2006 – 2007

38. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2007

39. Vernon Forrest (US) (+) 2007 – 2008

40. Sergio Mora (US) 2008

41. Vernon Forrest (US) * 2008

42. Sergio Martinez (Arg) 2008 – 2009

43. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2010

44. Saul Alvarez (Mexico) 2011 – 2013

45. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)* 2013 – 2015

46. Jermell Charlo (US) 2016 –

* Regained

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

2. Oscar de la Hoya (Mexico/US)

3. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)

4. Winky Wright (US)

5. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)

6. Terry Norris (US)

7. Simon Brown (Jamaica/US)

8. Shane Mosley (US)

9. Vernon Forrest (US)

10. Manny Pacquiao (Phil)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

38 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only seven have regained the title: Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy), Koichi Wajima (Japan), Terry Norris (US) twice, Francisco Castillejo (Spain), Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex), Vernon Forrest (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US).

120 WBC super welterweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.

This will be the 64th WBC super welterweight world title bout to take place in the United States in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

May 21, 2016 Jermell Charlo KO8 John Jackson – Las Vegas

Sep. 14, 2013 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Canelo Alvarez – Las Vegas

May 5, 2012 Canelo Alvarez W12 Shane Mosley – Las Vegas

Nov. 13, 2010 Manny Pacquiao W12 Antonio Margarito – Arlington

May 5, 2007 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Oscar De La Hoya – Las Vegas

Sep. 13, 2003 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar De La Hoya – Las Vegas

Sep. 14, 2002 Oscar De La Hoya TKO11 Fernando Vargas – Las Vegas

Jan. 29, 1999 Francisco Castillejo W12 Keith Mullings – Leganes

Dec. 18, 1993 Simon Brown KO4 Terry Norris – Puebla

March 31, 1990 Terry Norris KO1 John Mugabi – Tampa

June 15, 1984 Thomas Hearns TKO2 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas

May 23, 1981 Wilfred Benitez KO12 Maurice Hope – Las Vegas

June 18, 1965 Nino Benvenuti KO6 Sandro Mazzinghi – Milan

Feb. 19, 1963 Denny Moyer W15 Stan Harrington – Honolulu

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.