Jermell Charlo and Jorge Cota undercard for 6/23 LIVE on FOX

Exciting welterweight Ryan “Cowboy” Karl competes in an eight-round bout while unbeaten Leduan Barthelemy will take on Mexico’s Jose Cayetano in an eight-round lightweight fight as part of an exciting undercard lineup Sunday, June 23 from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.





Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota – headline attraction

The event is headlined by former champion Jermell Charlo battling Mexico’s Jorge Cota in a super welterweight attraction that serves as the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX and FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

Marquis Taylor vs. Lucas Sata Maria

The card also includes a pair of Houston-natives as Marquis Taylor (10-1, 10 KOs) takes on Garden Grove, California’s Lucas Santa Maria (9-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight fight and Quinton Randall (2-0, 1 KO) faces Milwaukee’s Kewone Hill (2-0, 2 KOs).





Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson

Also stepping into the ring are a pair of unbeaten welterweights as Los Angeles-native Emmanuel Medina (16-0, 9 KOs) takes on The Bronx’s Peter Dobson (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout, plus unbeaten lightweight Julian Rodarte (16-0-1, 7 KOs) will fight in an eight-round attraction and Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (3-0, 1 KO) will look to remain unbeaten in a four-round lightweight battle.

A 27-year-old from Houston, Karl (16-2, 10 KOs) avenged a loss to Kevin Watts in his last fight by stopping him in the fifth round of their January rematch. Karl had put together back-to-back wins before the pair of fights against Watts.

Leduan Barthelemy vs. Jose Cayetano

The younger brother of two-division champion Rances and Olympic gold medalist Yan, Barthelemy (14-0-1, 7 KOs) most recently out pointed Miguel Aispuro in March after a draw in September against unbeaten Eduardo Ramirez. The 29-year-old from Cuba now lives and trains in Las Vegas as he prepares to face the 32-year-old Cayetano (21-6, 10 KOs) from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

