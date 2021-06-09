Jermall Charlo – Juan Montiel – quotes for June 19th Showtime fight

Unbeaten WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo and hard-hitting challenger Juan Macías Montiel previewed their upcoming showdown during a virtual press conference Wednesday, as they near their matchup that headlines action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, June 19 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Toyota Center in Houston.

Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions promote the event. Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at toyotacenter.com.

Charlo has established himself as a force in two divisions and will seek to thrill his hometown crowd against Mexico’s Montiel in a first-of-its-kind Juneteenth Day boxing celebration. Charlo will fight in Houston for the fourth time as a pro and look to keep his undefeated record intact against the upset-minded Montiel.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Wednesday:

JERMALL CHARLO

“This is going to be fireworks. This is going to be a fight. I come to put on a good show in front of my city. Get ready to tune in. This is going down, all the way down. There’s no way I’m letting Montiel take anything from me.

“There’s no pressure for me. I’m a fighter and pro at what I do. It’s my legacy on the line. So no matter what, I have to continue to be great. I have the best trainer in the world in Ronnie Shields, and I’m so ready for this fight.

“I know Montiel is going to bring a strong challenge and try to knock me out. You put the pressure on yourself that way, though. Normally when people talk trash, I lay them out. I’m going to be prepared. My mental has matched up with my physical ability, and I’m stronger than ever.

“Montiel is a pressure fighter who fights from both stances. He’s strong with both hands, and he’s going to try to fight fire with fire.

“When you’re the world champion, everyone wants to beat you. It doesn’t matter who they put in front of you because they’re all training their hardest. He’s going to be in shape, but I will be just as fast, strong, and smart. My title is on the line, so I have to defend it.

“Bring on the power. I want the power. He better be as strong as he’s talking. I want to feel the power. I’ll show you what I do with the power.

“I’m enjoying my life. I’m enjoying being the best Jermall Charlo I can be. I enjoy the competition that they give me. I’m never okay or satisfied with being where I’m at. He’s going to see on June 19 that Jermall Charlo is for real.

“I’m making 160-pounds perfectly right now. I’m not finished at 160-pounds. There are bigger fights ahead of me, though. No matter what happens, those bigger fights are coming. Right now, I’ve got something for Montiel.

“I’m giving you the best Jermall Charlo that I can give you. Montiel is going to come forward and give me some power. I’m going to put it in my pocket and charge my phone with it. You’re going to see a great night of boxing on June 19.

“I get a chance to fight for my community and my people on June 19. It’s going to be an amazing night of boxing. Everyone who stands up for me, I get to stand back up for them.”

JUAN MACÍAS MONTIEL

“I’m excited, and I’m ready. This is a dream fight that I’ve been waiting for all my life. We’ve been getting ready for months, and I’m more than ready to step up to this challenge.

“Whoever thinks this is an easy fight for Jermall doesn’t know me at all. That’s like saying a spark can’t light a forest on fire. I’m going to show on June 19 that I’m more than up to the challenge of showing who Juan Macías Montiel is.

“I don’t see any weaknesses in Charlo’s game. He’s number one for a reason. I’m going to have to fight him to the best of my abilities. He’s at the top of his game, and I respect what he brings.

“I think I have matured since my losses. I have trained brilliantly for this opportunity. I’m not going to let this slip away because of anything that I didn’t do.

“My record speaks for itself. I am all about the knockout, and that’s what I’m coming for on June 19. I’ve been perfecting my whole game since my last fight. The power is definitely going to be the key for me.

“I had to overcome a lot of adversity against Hugo Centeno Jr. I was not 100% healthy in that fight, but all of that is behind me now. I’m not looking back. Everything is focused on June 19 right now.

“I have never had a training camp as long as this one. We’ve upped the intensity and put focus on getting more rest and better nutrition. Everything that I could need as a fighter has gone into this training.

“I feel blessed to be able to achieve my dream of fighting for a world title. That’s going to be my sole focus on June 19. I’m going to make my dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true to fight a champion like Charlo. If I keep doing things the way I’ve done, I feel like I’ll show that I deserve this opportunity.”

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“Jermall Charlo is the undefeated WBC world champion, and I believe he’s the best middleweight in the world. He’s held titles in two weight classes, and in his last fight at 154-pounds, he took on the number one challenger, Julian Williams, and retained his title with a fifth-round stoppage, dropping him three times. We know that Julian went on to become a unified champion after that fight, showing just how good of a win it was.

“Jermall is coming off an impressive victory over Sergey Derevyanchenko. Derevyanchenko had just given Gennadiy Golovkin the most grueling fight of his career, and Charlo handled him easier than Golovkin or Daniel Jacobs. It just shows you how good he is.

“Charlo will have his hands full against the Mexican slugger Juan Macías Montiel. He’s 27-years-old, and WBC ranked number four. We all know Montiel has heavy hands. He has 22 knockouts in 22 wins. Every loss he’s had, except against Jaime Munguia, has been a split or majority decision.

“It’s going to be an explosive night. I can’t wait to get down to Houston for what’s going to be a great card from top to bottom.”