Jermaine Franklin inks with Salita Promotions

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin has joined Salita Promotions to help guide his career as he seeks to announce himself as the newest American contender in the division and reach his dream of becoming heavyweight champion of the world. Having already earned 17 wins, 13 by knockout, the 25-year-old has made an impressive rise up the heavyweight division since turning pro in 2015, putting him high on the list of top American heavyweight contenders.





“Salita Promotions prides itself on showcasing and promoting its fighters and that really impresses me,” said Franklin. “I believe that Salita Promotions gives me the best opportunity to become heavyweight world champion. Dmitriy understands boxing and I look forward to gaining his guidance and knowledge.”

Born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Franklin has turned to promoter Dmitriy Salita to help take him to the next level. Salita has worked to revitalize world class boxing in Detroit, an effort that produced the highest-rated ShoBox card in five years when Claressa Shields defeated Hanna Gabriels at the Masonic Temple in June.

The promoter will look to take advantage of the city’s rich sports history to build a fan base for Franklin and will give him exposure on national broadcast platforms in the biggest fight cities throughout the country.

“I have watched Jermaine for the last two years and I’ve seen his desire, dedication and commitment to the sport,” said Salita. “I spend a lot of time in Michigan and I make sure to educate myself on up-and-coming fighters in the area. Jermaine’s boxing record speaks for itself, It’s an honor to add him to my promotional stable.”

Franklin had a standout amateur career in which he became a National Golden Gloves champion while picking up wins over the likes of Cassius Chaney and Cam F. Awesome to garner buzz for a possible spot on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. However, Franklin decided to make the move to the pro ranks and begin his climb towards the heavyweight world championship.

“I want to raise the competition in the heavyweight division,” said Franklin. “There are some great heavyweights like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua that are putting the division back on top. I want to be right there with them and have a hand in making the division must-watch TV once again.”

“Jermaine is the best American heavyweight prospect in boxing and he’s just a few fights away from being a familiar name for fans,” said Salita. “He has the pedigree to be the next great American heavyweight fighter. I feel confident that his name will stand tall with other great Michigan fighters such as Tommy Hearns, Floyd Mayweather and Claressa Shields.”

The sought-after heavyweight has beaten five undefeated fighters so far in his career and most recently won a 10-round decision over veteran Craig Lewis in July. Franklin will look to return to the ring soon to continue to fight his way to the top of the heavyweight division.