Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres vs. Franklin Mamani next Friday

The fight between Puerto Rican Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres and Bolivian Franklin Mamani will be for the WBO Latin belt at 140 pounds in the next edition of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which will feature another five bouts next Friday, November 16, at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





“Lobo Torres and Franklin Mamani are going to dispute the WBO Latino title at 140 pounds in the main fight of this new A Puño Limpio and we also include several prospects from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for a total of six bouts that we will present at our house, the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

In the main clash of the evening, local Lobo Torres (13-0, 9 kos) will face Mamani (23-4-1, 13 kos) for the WBO Latino belt at 140 rounds to 10 rounds. For Torres it will be the third straight time that he fights in this scenario.

Meanwhile, in four round bouts, Dominican Víctor Santillán (3-0, 1 kos) will face Puerto Rican Christian Vélez (1-0, 1 kos) at 122 pounds; Ángel Aponte (1-0, 1 kos) will fight against Luis Enrique Rivera (1-2, 1 kos) at 130 pounds; Jean Rivera (2-1) will face Fernando Semidey (0-5-1) at 152 pounds; the debutant Mario Suárez will fight against Ronald Quintana (0-1) in 160 pounds, and José Manuel Escroig will debut against Anthony Concepción (1-15) in 145 pounds

The series “A Puño Limpio”, in its first part, took place between 2011 and 2012 with shows around Puerto Rico, and had in action fighters like the current world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodríguez (in his debut), former world champion Manuel Alejandro “Manny” Siaca, later world champion McJoe Arroyo, as well as future world challengers McWilliams Arroyo, Jonathan Oquendo, José “Chelo” González and David Quijano, and then prospect Jonathan “Bomba “González, among others.

After this show, “A Puño Limpio” returns on December 7.