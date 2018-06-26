Jazza Dickens And Martin Ward Matched For British Title

West Rainton’s Martin Ward, 26-4-1 (5), gets the chance to avenge his 2015 defeat to James Jazza Dickens on July 27, when the pair clash at the Rainton Meadows Arena for the vacant British Super Bantamweight Title, live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).





The belt was being held by Martin’s brother Tommy, 23-0 (3) – who took the title off Dickens in May 2017 – but he has now vacated to concentrate on securing a world title opportunity, and will face Spanish-based Romanian Ionut Baluta for the IBF European Super Bantamweight Title on the same show.

In his previous reign as champion, Liverpool’s Dickens, 23-3 (8), won a bloody and contentious split-decision verdict over Martin at the Rainton Meadows venue, but Northeast’s ‘Mr Boxing’, Phil Jeffries, believes the outcome will be different this time.

“We’re moving Tommy on,” stated Jeffries, who is working on the upcoming show in association with Dennis Hobson. “Tommy’s not been getting any dates off Frank Warren, so we’re putting this show on ourselves, with Dennis [Hobson].

“To me, Tommy facing Jazza again was a pointless fight, he’s already beaten him once. Tommy is already high in the world ratings, so we want to move him on, and it’s looking good for him if he wins this next fight.





“Martin’s fight with ‘Jazza’ will be exciting. I thought Jazza just beat him last time, but it was dirty fight; Martin was cut to bits, just like Tommy was cut to bits in his fight with Jazza. Martin will have learned from that first fight though, and I think he will beat him this time.

“This will be a good show, we’ll have a lot of good prospects on the undercard, and it’s really good to be working with Dennis again.”

Promoter Dennis Hobson, who has worked with numerous former world champions including Ricky Hatton, Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell and Stuart Hall, said: “Martin Ward against Jazza is a cracker. Jazza is a smashing lad, he’s working with MTK Global, who I get on very well with and hopefully we’ll do more match-ups in the future together.

“Jazza has been after the fight with Tommy Ward, but Tommy is now looking to get on the world stage. I spoke up for Tommy at the recent IBF convention; he’s had some issues which I believe are now sorted with Frank Warren. So, he’s moved on and asked if I’d help. I get on really well with his team; Phil Jeffries, Dave Garside, and Neil Fannan. They’re a pleasure to work with and I’m pleased to help.





“If I get help Tommy get on the world scene then I’ll do that. I got Martin Ward a world title shot from nowhere against Stuart Hall, and the great thing about Tommy is he’s very talented and we just don’t know how far he can go.

“So, it’s all worked out well for everybody. Jazza is getting a shot back at his British Title, Martin’s getting another chance at the belt, and Thomas is moving onto the world scene by fighting for an IBF European Title; which will get him further up the rankings and hopefully into contention for a world title. That’s the plan.

“Jazza is a smashing lad, I like him a lot, but obviously I’ll be in the other corner on the night. Martin has fallen short a couple of times in title fights, but he’s matured and hopefully learned from those defeats. I’ve been involved with fighters who’ve lost fights but improved, and hopefully Martin will show that too. If he can win the British Title, then it’s a big platform for him to get a second wind in his career. Jazza is bang up for this though, you can tell from his social media. He’s selling a lot of tickets and the atmosphere will be electric on the night. When we do the press conference and weigh in, that should be lively too.

“So, this will be a great show for the fans, and it’s live on Freesports too. Every show we’ve done for Freesports has been successful, and all the fights have been brilliant entertainment. I’m convinced this show, and the two headline fights featuring the Ward brothers, will also be another cracker.”

Dennis Hobson, in association with Phil Jeffries and Dave Garside and sponsored by Steve Crump, present Martin Ward and James Dickens contesting the vacant British Super Bantamweight Title, and Thomas Ward fighting Ionut Baluta for the IBF European Super Bantamweight Title, at the Rainton Meadows Arena on July 27.

The show will be broadcast live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).

For ticket information contact 07747 611 020.