Jayde Mitchell To Defend Titles Against China Champion Ainiwaer Yilixati

· Boxing creating national pride & resurgence in respect for Australian athletes

· Defending World Boxing Council-Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (WBC-OPBF) & for full World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania Champion titles

· Fight to be held on Friday, 4 August at Melbourne Pavilion





Victorian super middleweight boxer, Jayde Mitchell (J-Mitch), currently ranked 15th by the WBA and 17th by the WBC, will go head-to-head with the super middleweight China champion, Ainiwaer Yilixati (Yilixati), to defend his WBC-OPBF title and to earn the full WBA Oceania title.

The 2016 Australian fighter of the year has a hefty stash of titles under his belt claiming the current champion for the WBC-OPBF, International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Asia Pacific, and World Boxing Association-Pan Asian Boxing Association (WBA-PABA) and interim champion WBA Oceania super middleweight division titles.

J-Mitch has recorded 15 professional fights with 14 wins and only a single loss. Out of those wins J-Mitch has landed 8 knock outs. Yilixati has also scored 8 knock out wins from his 10 recorded fights undefeated, but it is the additional experience in the professional ring that J-Mitch sees will give him the winning edge on 4 August.

In anticipation of the fight on Friday, 4 August, J-Mitch said:





“Yilixati is a strong competitor and the fact that he is a top Chinese prospect to become world champion is simply further motivation for me to fight for these titles and once again defeat another undefeated contender.

“This fight will be a huge test for both of us as we both are on the way to the top!

“He is my highest rated contender but I can defend both titles and I’m prepared for a hard fight. Yilixiati will bring the best out of me!”

With Australia’s traditionally nation-proud sports like cricket and tennis having been shrouded in persistent controversy of late and with the recent stellar win by Australia’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion, Jeff Horn; boxing is becoming Australia’s new national sporting pride as the athletes demonstrate both the prowess and humility that we are proud to share on an international stage.

J-Mitch is an example of hard work, dedication and determination having had a successful amateur boxing career while running and working in his concrete business on the Mornington Peninsula. With the support of his wife, Tegan, and his trainer and father, Len Mitchell, J-Mitch transitioned to full-time professional boxing.

It is the strong values of family and persistence that J-Mitch believes will see him continue beyond this fight and onto a shot at the world title:

“Family is such a massive part of my success in the ring with my Dad’s training and him having been a professional boxer himself.

It also means the world to me to have the support of my wife, Tegan, who has backed my every step from amateur and tradie to full time professional fighter. She is just amazing.

“This fight means I get a chance to fight Akkaway at the Hisense Arena in September and the winner will then get a shot at the German WBA world champion, Tyrone Zouge. With my family behind me I’m confident that that shot will be mine.”

About Jayde Mitchell

Jayde Mitchell (“J-Mitch”) is a super middleweight professional boxer with the outstanding record of 14 wins from 15 professional bouts. With eight knock outs and with only one loss, the Australian is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

31 year old J-Mitch was named the 2016 Australian fighter of the year and is 2016 Ranked 15th in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and 17th in the world by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

J-Mitch has racked up an impressive list of world class wins currently claiming the title of super middleweight International Boxing Organization (IBO) Asia Pacific Champion, World Boxing Association-Pan Asian Boxing Association (WBA-PABA) Champion, World Boxing Council-Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (WBC-OPBF) Champion and, interim WBA Oceania Champion.

With an impressive amateur middleweight and light heavyweight career (48 wins-6 losses), J-Mitch’s professional debut was in August 2014. A concreter in his previous life, J-Mitch made the decision to turn his boxing into a full-time profession at the end of 2015 and he has won every bout and title since.

J-Mitch has the support of his family, with his wife, Tegan, being a constant source of encouragement; and his dad, Len Mitchell, being his trainer and also having been a professional boxer. With both of his grandfathers also having been fighters, it is clear that boxing is in J-Mitch’s blood.