Jayde Mitchell One Fight Closer To Taking On Tyron Zeuge

Victorian super middleweight boxer, Jayde Mitchell (J-Mitch), is one fight closer to taking on Tyron Zeuge (Zeuge) in order to earn the WBA super middleweight’s number 1 ranking after successfully defended his WBC-OPBF title and secured the full WBA Oceania super middleweight title on Friday (4 August) when he defeated, by unanimously decision, the super middleweight Chinese fighter, Ainiwaer Yilixati (Yilixati).

J-Mitch won the bout against Yilixati unanimously after 10 rounds and has now notched up 15 professional wins from 16 fights with his only loss occurring back in 2015. The 2016 Australian fighter of the year now has a hefty stash of champion titles under his belt on top of the super middleweight WBC-OPBF and WBA Oceania, also claiming the WBC-OPBF and IBO Asia Pacific super middleweight division titles.

Commenting of the fight with Yilixati last Friday, 4 August, J-Mitch said:





“This was by far my toughest test and most rewarding victory!

“It was a tough night at the office! Although Yilixiatii is still untested as a professional we were well aware of his impressive amateur experience. He’s signed to a long term promotional contract in China and this fight was meant to be his arrival onto the world scene.

“Winning this fight means I’m now one fight closer to getting a shot at the German WBA world champion, Tyrone Zouge. With my family behind me I’m confident that I’ll be the fighter that gets a shot at Zouge.”

J-Mitch is an example of hard work, dedication and determination having had a successful amateur boxing career while running and working in his concrete business on the Mornington Peninsula. With the support of his wife, Tegan, and his trainer and father, Len Mitchell, J-Mitch transitioned to full-time professional boxing.





It is the strong values of family and persistence that J-Mitch believes will see him continue towards the world title:

“Family is such a massive part of my success in the ring. With my family in my corner I know I’m in shape to get a shot at that world title in 2018.”

About Jayde Mitchell

Jayde Mitchell (“J-Mitch”) is a super middleweight professional boxer with the outstanding record of 15 wins from 16 professional bouts. With eight knock outs and with only one loss, the Australian is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

31 year old J-Mitch was named the 2016 Australian fighter of the year and is 2016 Ranked 15th in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and 17th in the world by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

J-Mitch has racked up an impressive list of world class wins currently claiming the title of super middleweight International Boxing Organization (IBO) Asia Pacific Champion, World Boxing Association-Pan Asian Boxing Association (WBA-PABA) Champion, World Boxing Council-Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (WBC-OPBF) Champion and, WBA Oceania Champion.

With an impressive amateur middleweight and light heavyweight career (48 wins-6 losses), J-Mitch’s professional debut was in August 2014. A concreter in his previous life, J-Mitch made the decision to turn his boxing into a full-time profession at the end of 2015 and he has won every bout and title since.

J-Mitch has the support of his family, with his wife, Tegan, being a constant source of encouragement; and his dad, Len Mitchell, being his trainer and also having been a professional boxer. With both of his grandfathers also having been fighters, it is clear that boxing is in J-Mitch’s blood.