Jay Harris gets shot at EBU champion Vincent Legrand

Jay Harris will challenge Vincent Legrand for the EBU flyweight title in Cardiff after MTK Global won the purse bids in Rome.





The undefeated Swansea star (15-0-KO8), who has already won the Commonwealth crown, will face French southpaw Legrand (29-0-KO17) in a clash between two of the best 112-lb fighters on the planet.

As he awaits news of a date and specific venue, Harris is thrilled by the prospect of fighting for such a prestigious title in front of his adoring home fans.

Harris said: “I’m very excited about the opportunity to fight for such a title. It’s such an important belt and if I win it then it can put me in world title contention.





“I’ve seen that Legrande is very tall and correct and to be 29-0, you have to be a good fighter. I have to be at the top of my game to beat him and this fight will be very exciting.

“I think home advantage is great and it gives a lot of people the chance to come watch a big title fight right on their doorstep.

“It shows that Wales is producing real talent with the likes of Liam Williams, Lee Selby, Chris Jenkins. Joe Cordina and more. We have a lot of great fighters and know it’s getting recognised

“I think it has to be world title contention after this but we will just have to wait and see.”

Harris was last in action on the #MTKFightNight in Cardiff on March 1, when he outclassed Brett Fidoe.

Head of MTK Foundation Fearon joins ‘Remembering Srebrenica’ delegation

Head of the MTK Foundation Spencer Fearon will join the ‘Remembering Srebrenica’ delegation in Bosnia and Srebrenica later this month.

‘Remembering Srebrenica’ is a British charitable initiative aimed at building more positive, cohesive communities and learning lessons from the horror of the 1995 Srebrenica Massacre.

The charity’s work is three-fold: 1. Bringing communities together to remember Srebrenica through organising commemoration events in the UK. 2. Taking people on our ‘Lesson from Srebrenica’ education visits programme to learn lessons from the survivors of the genocide. 3. Creating community champions who pledge to stand up to hatred and intolerance in their communities.

As he prepares to travel with the charity’s delegation on March 24, Fearon is proud to be involved in an organisation targeting positive change.

Fearon said: “It’s a real honour for me to be invited by ‘Remembering Srebrenica.’

“I was at a remembrance service for those massacred in the war and I was with the Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth affairs; Emily Thornberry.

“They said they would like to have me involved and fair play to MTK Foundation, who made a donation to help go out there and give a couple of speeches. I’m really grateful.

“The things the MTK Foundation have done in a short space of time is great and now I’m going as part of this peace envoy to Bosnia and it’s touching for me.”