Jay Harris battles Ricardo Sandoval this Friday in IBF flyweight eliminator

It can be an incredible 24 hours for Welsh sport this weekend – and Jay Harris plans on playing his part in it when he faces Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title on Friday’s superb #MTKFightNight.

The must-see card takes place at the University of Bolton Stadium this week and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Swansea hero Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) faces Sandoval (18-1, 13 KOs) in the main event, with the winner moving a step closer to a shot at IBF champion Sunny Edwards.

The following day, Wales plays in their Euro 2020 last 16 matches, and Harris hopes to do his bit by giving his proud nation a double celebration this weekend.

Harris said: “I’m chuffed that this fight is finally here. It’s been a long camp, and I’ve been training for nearly four months. It’s going to be a great show, and the card is unreal.

“I’m proud to be flying the flag for Wales. I’ve been watching Wales closely in the Euros, and it’s a big achievement for them to be in the last 16. It’s a huge weekend for Welsh sport. Wales play the day after my fight, so it’s hope it’s two massive wins for us both.

“I’ve watched quite a bit of Ricardo Sandoval. He’s an outstanding fighter, but I don’t think he has boxed anybody near the caliber of opponents that I’ve fought. He seems to be well-schooled, but I think I’ll have the better of him.

“I’m expecting a good, tough fight, but I’ve seen a few weaknesses. He’s young and hungry, and this is where he wants to be, but if I box the way I can box on the night, I should get the win.

“A win here sets up a fight with Sunny Edwards, and that would mean a hell of a lot. Four years ago, we sparred in Ukraine, and there was talk then of us fighting for a British title, so for it now to be for a world title would be incredible.

“We’re friends, and after all is said and done, we’ll still be friends, but I’m sure we’d go in there and try to knock each other’s heads off. There is just one more hurdle to go, and then that’s the fight that everybody wants, and it’s what they’ll get.

“You’re going to see a top-class performance on Friday, so tune into IFL TV. It’s a show not to be missed and one of the best that MTK Global has put on.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s action-packed card, Paul Butler meets Joseph Agbeko for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title, Hosea Burton takes on Liam Conroy in a final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title, Gary Cully fights Viorel Simion, Pierce O’Leary returns, Jordan Reynolds faces Jan Ardon, Tyrone McCullagh goes up against Brett Fidoe, Blane Hyland squares off with Reiss Taylor, and Inder Bassi collides with Chris Adaway.