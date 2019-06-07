Jay Cucciniello vs. Jamall Emmers set For FFC 38 on June 20th!

Final Fight Championship 38 hits the Fight Dome in Las Vegas on June 20th, with a stacked fight card to be announced in the coming days. The second bout added to the card features a mouth watering featherweight affair between the ever-entertaining Brit Jay Cucciniello (8-1) and the “Pretty Boy” American Jamall Emmers (15-4).





The runner-up of The Ultimate Fighter 27, Jay Cucciniello returns to action in the fight capital of the world, just shy of one-year on from his sole professional loss. “The Mellow Fellow” has an entertaining style that appeals to fans of mixed martial arts across the globe, with all eight of his victories coming by way of knockout or submission. Cucciniello has previously headlined shows in Spain, South Africa and in the UK, and will hope a victory over his featherweight counterpart will put him in title contention.

Jamall Emmers has already amassed a seasoned record in mixed martial arts, despite being just shy of his thirtieth birthday. The American, who holds victories over current elite sporting talents in Cory Sandhagen and Alexander Hernandez, will make his promotional debut looking to add to his six knockout victories. Experience will be on Emmers side, having amassed over three hours of cage time, to Cucciniello’s thirty-seven minutes.

Who will prevail in this international contest? Can Cucciniello’s brawling and entertaining style cause issues for the experienced Emmers? Will the American add another name to his ever-growing list of foes? We will find out in less than two weeks time!





The 2019 season has proven to be an devastating one so far, with a 75% finish ratio amongst kickboxing, boxing and mixed martial arts bouts in this calendar year. Mixed martial arts has proved the most explosive so far, with just one bout having reached the judges’ scorecards. Fireworks are to be expected at the Fight Dome!

FFC 38 Fight Card

Featherweight MMA: Jay Cucciniello vs. Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight MMA: Keith Lee vs. Chris Johnson

