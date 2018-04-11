Javier Molina faces Jessie Roman on 6/1 in Los Angeles

Super lightweight contender Javier “El Intocable” Molina (17-2, 8 KOs) will return to the ring to face Jessie Roman (22-3, 11 KOs) in an eight-round 140-pound battle in the main event of the June 1 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. and televised live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.





Molina, a 28-year-old native of Norwalk, Calif., is one third of a trio of brothers with boxing in their blood. Molina and his twin brother, Oscar, participated in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, while his brother Carlos was a super lightweight contender in his own right. Molina has faced stiff competition in a professional career that has spanned almost ten years.

“I can’t wait to make my return,” Javier Molina.”I have the amateur and professional experience to make a name for myself in the 140-pound division, and I’m positive that fans will walk away from this fight satisfied from an exciting night of boxing. Jessie Roman has been in tough fights, but on June 1 he will face his biggest challenge yet.”

Roman, of Santa Ana, Calif., is an experienced 26-year-old with an aggressive style. After a tough war against Eddie Ramirez in 2016, Roman has scored two stoppage victories in a row. Molina and Roman have styles that will promise toe-to-toe action on the historic Belasco stage.

“It has been my dream to fight in a Golden Boy Promotions event,” said Jessie Roman.”So, I’m excited for the opportunity to fight Javier Molina in this main event battle. I’m confident I’ll walk away with my third victory in a row, and I’m hungrier than ever because there will be bigger and better fights for me when I walk away with my hand up in victory.”





In the co-main event, Pablo “The Shark” Rubio (10-0, 3 KOs) and Rafael “El Alikin” Gramajo (9-1-2, 2 KOs) will clash in an exciting eight-round super bantamweight fight between two hometown favorites. Rubio is an undefeated prospect who, despite his long arms, fights with an explosive inside style. Gramajo, originally from Garden City, Kansas and a member of the Westside Boxing Club, is a forward-pushing fighter who will without a doubt engage in a war against Rubio.

Niko “Baby Face” Valdes (6-0, 5 KOs) will open the EstrellaTV broadcast in a six-round fight at super middleweight. Herbert Acevedo (14-2, 6 KOs), the hard-hitting native of Garden City, Kansas who is also a member of the Westside Boxing stable, will participate in a six-round fight in the welterweight division.

Molina vs. Roman is an eight-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.'s Fenomeno Studios.





Media interested in attending the June 1 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, May 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB start at the fan-friendly price of $25.