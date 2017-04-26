Jason Welborn Gets Full-time Sponsorship For Next Pro Boxing Date

Jason Welborn is good to go for more titles when he gets his next ring date after his sponsor agreed to back him as a full-time fighter.

Welborn’s long-term sponsor Dean Hiscox is a successful businessman and former pro pugilist himself, writes Your Sport Black Country editor Craig Birch.





Operations director Hiscox employs him at Daneways Surfacing & Construction Contractors, of Peartree Lane in Dudley, along with sponsoring his boxing.

They have agreed that Welborn will be exempt from work to undertake a proper training camp when the right offer for another big contest comes in.

The 30-year-old, from Rowley Regis, is a wanted man again after becoming WBC International champion up at middleweight, with the scalp of Marcus Morrison.

An arguably career-best win from the 11-year pro came live on Sky Sports and supported Anthony Crolla’s world title defeat to Jorge Linares last month.

Morrison was the favourite and undefeated ahead of the contest at the Manchester Arena and also had home advantage.

But he was clearly second best to Welborn, who got into face and smothered the work of the smooth puncher before taking his ‘0.’

He also climbed off the canvas in the second round, after it appeared he had taken a punch that perforated his eardrum. Morrison also looked to have pushed him down to the mat.

All three judges were resoundingly in favour of the victor, with David Sutherland and John Keane scoring the bout 96-93. Alejandro Rochin had it 97-92.

It was a night to remember for Welborn, who also has been a two-weight area titlist with a reign at super welter and won a Midlands welter belt outright.

He has twice challenged for British honours and a WBC International crown, outpointed for the latter by three-time world title challenger Matthew Macklin.

They have now joined forces, with Welborn signing up to Macklin’s MTK Birmingham stable and the two are now focussed on more glory.

He’s back with his old coach Shaun Cooper at the gym in Brierley Hill, too, with Lindon Scarlett and Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell also training him.