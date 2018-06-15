Jason Welborn and Tommy Langford rematch approved by Board

A rematch between British middleweight champion Jason Welborn and Tommy Langford has been approved by the British Boxing Board of Control.





The Stewards decided to accept a request from Black Country Boxing promoter Errol Johnson for the rematch between Jason Welborn (23-6) and Tommy Langford (20-2), which will take place on a date and venue yet to be announced, although most likely to be held in Walsall in September.

Challenger Welborn stunned British titlist Langford in their May 4 meeting at the Walsall Town Hall with scores of 114-113 twice, and the third judge awarding it to Langford at 115-113.

A short left hook in the second-round rocked Langford who staggered back into the ropes causing referee Terry O’Connor to step in and give the defending champion a standing eight-count. Langford weathered the storm to come back and boss the following rounds but was overwhelmed during the championship rounds, just enough for the underdog to snatch the victory on a split decision.

Welborn, 32, had two previous cracks at the British crown before, at welterweight against Frankie Gavin and at super-welterweight versus Liam Smith – both times felled by body shots in the mid-rounds – but on his third attempt he got his tactics just right to add the coveted Lonsdale belt to his WBC International Silver middleweight title and two Midlands Area straps.





The British title fight between the two West Bromwich Albion fans was labelled ‘Battle of the Baggies’ and lived up to his moniker as the local rivals went to war, worthy of an early ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

Langford, 28, was widely expected to win having already seen off the mandated opponent, Jack Arnfield (25-2), to his Lord Lonsdale belt in February on the undercard of the WBSS semi-final between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr at the Manchester Arena.

The former England amateur captain, trained by Tom Chaney at Hall Green ABC, had previously won WBO Inter-Continental and Commonwealth middleweight titles and immediately triggered the rematch clause in the contract for a chance to win back the British belt.

The warring pair will get to lay it all on the line again in the eagerly-anticipated return billed as ‘Repeat or Revenge’.





The winner of the ‘Battle of the Baggies 2’ will be called upon to defend the title against unbeaten Mark Heffron (20-0) from Oldham.

