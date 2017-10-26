Jason Sanchez faces Ray Ximenez on 11/11

Some potential future champions will be showcased Saturday night, November 11, on the “Battle for the Brave” professional boxing card, presented by Legacy Boxing Promotions, at Lujan Center, Expo NM, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The entire “Battle for the Brave” card, a tribute to U.S. military veterans, will be streamed live, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, for FREE on viewers’ televisions by simply downloading the FITE app free from iTunes or Google Play and using the instant stream-to-TV function for full-screen viewing, or watch online from any device at https://www.fite.tv/boxing/9g80q82 . The FITE app also works with any Wi-Fi connected TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more.





Undefeated Albuquerque featherweight prospect Jason “Alacrancito” Sanchez (10-0, 6 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line in the eight-round main event against Texas State champion Ray Ximenez (16-1, 4 KOs).

Another unbeaten Albuquerque-based fighter will be in action in the co-featured event, Albuquerque welterweight Brian “La Bala” Mendoza (15-0, 10 KOs), who will take on John David “JD” Charles (9-12, 1 KO), of Corpus Christie (TX), in a six-round bout.

“We are living sensitive times and we should honor our veterans,” promoter Aaron Perez (Legacy Boxing)said. “They risked their lives so we, Americans with or without different heritage, could live in a better country. For all our war troubles throughout history, we have depended on our soldiers to keep our country safe and free. They had to fight for their country, while also fighting for their lives. We are excited about our event and, once again, showing the world that we have soldiers in and out of the ring. Boxing in New Mexico has entered a new era. We are making monumental progress, partnering up with FITE and RED CORNER MEDIA to have our show streamed live.”

Fighting on the undercard in six-round bouts are Albuquerque junior lightweight Jesus Alex Holguin (11-1, 6 KOs) vs. Texan James DeHerrera (3-3, 3 KOs), undefeated Albuquerque junior bantamweight Mathew “Diamond Boy” Griego (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. veteran Mexican invader Alejandro “Apachito” Moreno (24-37-3, 11 KOs), Albuquerque junior welterweight Cristian Castillo (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Hereford’s (NM) Timothy Ruiz (0-1), El Paso (TX) junior welterweight Carlos “Swifty Slik” Villa (13-3-1, 6 KOs) vs. Oklahoman Anthony Hill (1-23), Albuquerque junior middleweight Cristian “El Puma” Cabral (7-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Californian Tavorus Teague (3-17-2, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Albuquerque junior welterweight Matthew “Papitas” Esquibel (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Oklahoman Christopher Russell (3-20-1, 2 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard, in four-round fights, are Albuquerque junior middleweight Jordanne “OMG” Garcia (1-0) meets fellow New Mexican Katie Ramirez (0-1-1) in a female match, while Augustin Perez (1-0) faces Otto Sandoval (0-3) in a battle of New Mexico featherweights.





All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets prices range from @$40.00 to $125.oo VIP and are available to purchase by calling 505.931.2317 or going on line at HOLD MY TICKET:

https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/294555?tc=hmt

Doors open at 5 p.m. MT, first bout at 6 p.m. MT.