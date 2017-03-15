Jason Quigley ready for Glen Tapia fight

Ahead of his anticipated clash, Jason “El Animal” Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) hosted a media workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 15 to discuss his upcoming bout against Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) for the vacant NABF Middleweight title on Thursday, March 23rd at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The main event bout will jump start the highly anticipated inaugural edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN series, and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.





(Photo Credit: SeeYouRingside Photography/Lina Baker)

Below is what “El Animal” had to say at his media work out:

“I’m training at 110%, and I am focused on March 23rd. I feel honored and humbled that Golden Boy has chosen me to lead the ESPN series, and be able to show the world what kind of talent I have, and what type of shows Golden Boy can put together. I have a lot of fans from back home who are coming to the US to support me, and I am honestly so humbled by that. I hope that one day I can give back, and go home to Ireland to give my hometown fans a special treat.”

“I never focus on what my opponent brings to the table – whether they’re a good fighter, a bad fighter, whether they are talented or not – I am only focused on what I bring to the table that night. I only concentrate on myself, and the fights before me.”

“I love my Mexican fans. In fact, my love of boxing comes from Mexican fighters, especially Marco Antonio Barrera. When I watched him fight for the first time, and saw him transform in the ring I was just hooked on the sport and I knew that I needed to become a boxer.”

“My team and I have done our homework and we have put together a plan A, B, C and D so that come fight night we are prepared for any fighter we might face. Glen Tapia needs to be prepared for what Jason Quigley is bringing to the ring. I’m not going home empty. ”

Quigley vs. Tapia is a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF Middleweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD,” and Hennessey “Never Stop. Never Settle.” Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 4:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes transmission begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/QuigleyVsTapia. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for any photos/video of Jason Quigley.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing, and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN.

Tickets priced starting at $25 are available for purchase at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySprings.com.