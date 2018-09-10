Jason Moloney: “My time to shine – I will put on a spectacular performance!”

Australia’s Jason Moloney promises a ‘very special’ performance in his Ali Trophy Quarter-Final against Emmanuel Rodriguez October 20 at the CFE Arena, Orlando, USA.





“I can’t wait to get over to Orlando,” said Moloney. “I really feel like this is my time to shine. I have been training so hard to achieve my dream of becoming World Champion and I will not let this opportunity slip.”

27-year-old Moloney (17-0, 14 KOs) had a prolific amateur career before joining the ranks of the professionals, including competing in the 2010 Commonwealth Games at only age 19. Since turning pro in 2014 Moloney has stayed unbeaten, and the ‘The Smooth One’ believes he can continue the winning streak and take the next step in his division.

The quarter-final ahead of him, a mandatory challenge against IBF World Bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) from Puerto Rico, is the biggest test to date. A test Moloney feels comfortable in solving.

“I take great pride in being the first fighter to represent Australia in the World Boxing Super Series and I am 110% ready to bring this World Title back to Australia and advancing into the semifinals,” said Moloney.





“I’m not just in this tournament to make up the numbers, we truly believe that we have what it takes to go all the way.”

Fighting in the U.S. is nothing new to the Australian from Kingscliff, New South Wales, but this time the whole world will be watching.

“I fought over in the U.S. as an amateur but this will be my first time as a professional so I’m really looking forward to showing the U.S. and the worldwide audience exactly what I am capable of and putting on a spectacular performance.”

“Training has been fantastic, my team and I are very happy with how things are coming together. Rodriguez is a good fighter, but on October 20 I believe you are going to witness something very special!”





The second Ali Trophy bout of the huge night of boxing in Orlando, Florida is a cruiserweight clash between Cuban Yunier Dorticos and Poland’s Mateusz Masternak.

Tickets for the WBSS Quarter-Finals – Rodriguez vs Moloney & Dorticos vs Masternak – starting from $30 (plus fees) are on sale at TicketMaster.com.