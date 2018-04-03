Jason Moloney Vs Former WBA World Champ Kohei Kono May 19 In Melbourne

WBA #4, WBO #7, IBF #12, WBC #12 Bantamweight & undefeated Australian boxer Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney 16 (13 KOs) – 0 gears up for the biggest fight of his career May 19 as defends his World Boxing Association Oceania Bantamweight title against Japans Kohei Kono 33(14 KOs) – 11 (1 KOs) -1. The fight will be at Malvern Town Hall in Melbourne Australia on the Hosking Promotions & Peter Maniatis Events BOB ROSE CUP event.





Moloney defends his WBA Oceania Bantamweight for the 2nd, having previously stopped former WBO World title Challenger “The Prince” Immanuel Naidjala of Namibia for the first time in his career.

“I am extremely honoured and proud to be the WBA Oceania Champion, It is a title which I am very proud to hold. I am also now ranked number 4 in the world by the WBA and getting very close to achieving my dream of becoming World Champion & I know that for that to happen, I must win on May 19”.

This will be Moloneys 8th WBA regional fight and is knocking on the door for the coveted WBA World Championship but Moloney knows this is the step to the next level.

“Kohei Kono is a two time World Champion and will definitely be the toughest opponent that I have faced. Kono has only been stopped once in his career which was to the highly rated Naoya Inoue which tells me he is also very durable. I think the aggressive, come forward style which Kono brings will make for a very exciting fight! “ – states Moloney





Kono a 2 Time WBA World Champion and well respected amongst boxing insiders and fans alike. The man from Japan is no stranger to travelling as he travelled to Chicago in October of 2015 and defeated World famous Koki Komeda in his 2nd defence of his 2nd World title reign. The Japanese boxer brings his warrior spirit to Melbourne and this has the makings to be an absolute classic

The winner will edge closer to WBA Super Champion Ryan Burnett who fought on the Joshua Parker Mega card last weekend.

“There is no doubt that Ryan Burnett is a talented fighter but to be honest I wasn’t very impressed with his last performance.

Being the WBA Super Champion is definitely one of my ultimate goals so the fight with Burnett is a fight that we would love to take and it is a fight which we believe we would win.”

According to reports, Ryan Burnett and Japans Naoya Inoue seemingly already in the next World Boxing Super Series, the winner will make a strong case for entry into the tournament.





“I think the World Boxing Super Series is fantastic. Having the best fighters in the division all coming together and fighting off for the number one spot is exactly what the sport needs.

These tournaments are producing some great fights and bringing some real excitement for the fans.

I would absolutely love to be involved in the tournament, it would be the perfect platform for me to show what I can do and make my mark on the Bantamweight division”.

“I want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for the amazing support they continue to show me. We are now at a very exciting stage of my career and I am working extremely hard to do you all proud and bring the World Title back to Australia.

First things first, I’m 100% focused and training very hard to deliver an impressive win on May 19”.