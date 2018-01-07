Jason Moloney in action on 2/24

In his first title defence of 2018, WBA #9, WBO #8, IBF #13, WBC #18 Bantamweight & undefeated Australian boxer Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney 15 -0 (12 KOs) gears up for the biggest fight of his career February 24 at St Kilda City Stadium in Melbourne Australia The Co – Main event of the Hosking Promotions “Punches in the Park 7”. Moloney defends his World Boxing Association Oceania Bantamweight title and challenges “The Prince” Naidjala of Namibia 23 – 4-1 (13 KOs) for the coveted Commonwealth title.

Moloney defends his WBA Oceania Bantamweight for the 1st time, having previously defended the WBA Oceania title Super Bantamweight 5 times in 17 months. Moloney in his first fight at the new weight put the Bantamweight division on notice with an Australian Knock out of the year, putting Julias Kisarawe of Tanzania to sleep 2:58 in the first round October 21st last year.





“I think Immanuel Naidjala will certainly be my toughest opponent to date. Naidjala is a very fast and skilful boxer who lost a close points decision for the World Title so he is obviously a great fighter.

I feel that I am definitely ready for this sort of test and I believe that fighting these top level opponents like Naidjala will really bring the best out of me.

I am very focused at the moment and I know that these are the people I need to beat if I want to achieve my dream of becoming World Champion” states Moloney.

Naidjala is a former WBO World Title contender narrowly missing out a points decision against undefeated (at the time) Japanese boxing icon Tomoki “El Mexicanito” Kameda in Osaka Japan. “The Prince” dominated African boxing as he was a former IBF International, WBO African & WBA Pan African Champion. Also losing a razor thin decision against Sibonisio Gonya who would go onto to fight WBO World Bantamweight king pin South African Zolani Tete at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

“Fighting for the Commonwealth Title is a massive opportunity for me and something which I’m very excited about. Becoming Commonwealth Champion will be a great achievement and it will put me alongside some of the great Australian fighters who have won this title before me which will be a great honour.





Representing the World Boxing Association & being the WBA Oceania Champion and being ranked #9 in the World is a huge honour for me and something I’m very proud of. Winning and defending my title will be a giant step towards the ultimate goal of becoming World Champion and it will potentially open up the doors to some big fights overseas.

Hosking Promotions – “PUNCHES IN THE PARK 7”

