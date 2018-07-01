Jason Moloney faces Emmanuel Rodriguez in World Boxing Super Series

Moloney ready to ‘shock the world’ and compete for IBF World Title and Ali Trophy





The IBF Bantamweight World Championship will be contested between Emmanuel Rodriguez and his IBF Mandatory Jason Moloney in one of the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series after the Australian has entered the tournament.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the World Boxing Super Series. For me, this is a dream come true!” said Moloney.

27-year-old Jason ‘The Smooth One’ Moloney (17-0, 14 KOs) from Mitcham, Australia had a prolific amateur career before joining the ranks of the professionals, including competing in the 2010 Commonwealth Games at only age 19. Moloney is known for his discipline, the ability to adapt to different styles

and passion for his profession.

Since turning pro in 2014 Moloney has stayed unbeaten, and he believes he can continue the winning streak and take the next step and unify the division.





“It has been my dream for many years now to become World Champion,” said Moloney. “It is something which myself and my team have been working very hard towards.

“Now I will have the opportunity to achieve this dream and much more! We now have the opportunity to become a Unified World Champion, win the glorious Muhammad Ali Trophy and become the undisputed number one Bantamweight in the World.”

“I am going to grab this opportunity with both hands and I truly believe that we have what it takes to go all the way and win this tournament and become Australia’s next World Champion.”

“We are not in this competition to make up the numbers, We are here to shock the world!”





“Moloney is yet another exciting addition to Season II,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer Kalle Sauerland. “He is one of the biggest prospects in Australian boxing and enters the world stage and Ali Trophy action full of confidence. He is clearly a very determined power punching fighter. Eager to impress!”

Three weight classes will feature in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, Bantamweight and Super Lightweight, already announced.

Fighters announced:

Bantamweight:

Ryan Burnett, WBA Super World Bantamweight Champion

Emmanuel Rodriguez, IBF World Bantamweight Champion

Zolani Tete, WBO World Bantamweight Champion

Jason Moloney, IBF Mandatory

Super-Lightweight:

Kiryl Relikh, WBA World Super Lightweight Champion

Anthony Yigit, European Champion and IBF Mandatory

Ivan Baranchyk, IBF Mandatory

Josh Taylor, WBC Mandatory

Further details on Season II, the 2018/2019 season of the World Boxing Super Series, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.