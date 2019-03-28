Jason Moloney discusses Emmanuel Rodriguez, More!

World rated Bantamweight Jason Moloney is winding down as he prepares for his first outing since his controversial loss to Emmanuel Rodriguez in the World Boxing Super Series last year.





Moloney, whose career is guided by Australian boxing supremo Tony Tolj, is going straight back in at the deep end, as he faces former Vic Darchinyan opponent Cris Paulino at the Seagulls Rugby Club, Tweets Head this coming Saturday night in a WBA Oceania title contest.

Moloney discussed how preparations and gone ahead of the Paulino showdown, and what effect Brother Andrew fighting has had on his camp.

The one-time world title challenger said, “Camp has gone great, it was really a continuation of training for me as I was right back in the fight after the Rodriguez fight.





“Andrew winning in the dramatic style that he did in Chile was amazing and if anything is pushing me on. We have top fighters in our gym such as Billel Dib who is in a good fight on Saturday night, so I’ve maintained my focus prior to the fight and I’m looking forward to putting on a career-best performance at the Seagulls Rugby Club.”

Moloney’s last outing came in Orlando, Florida, where he dropped a very controversial decision to IBF World Bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the World Boxing Super Series. Jason opened up about his time in the World Boxing Super Series and his plans for 2019.

The Melbourne native said, “Myself and many others felt I won the fight against Rodriguez but I have nothing but good things to say about the WBSS. I really enjoyed my time and experience in the WBSS. I am disappointed it’s not me going to unify the division in my next fight, but my time will come.

“I’d love to fight Rodriguez again after the World Boxing Super Series ends, whether that be for a world title or not, I would love to avenge that defeat.”

Moloney continued, “The dream is to be world champion, and the dream for our family would be for Andrew and me to be world champions in 2019. I think that would be massive for Australia but I am fully focused on Saturday night as I need to win and win well against Cris Paulino to make sure that I stay on the right path towards that goal of being world champion.”