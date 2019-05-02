Jason Moloney and Tony Tolj eye WBA World title, discusses potential fights with Rigondeaux and Solis

Australia’s Jason Moloney is looking to jump right back in the deep end and land another fight at a world title.





Moloney’s last outing saw him deconstruct the threat of Cris Paulino in a systematic fashion, stopping the Filipino Bantamweight inside 6 rounds in a fight that Moloney saw as a warning shot to the Bantamweight division.

The multi-time WBA Oceania Champion opened up about his victory over Paulino, “I felt I boxed well against Paulino and I was delighted to be back in the ring. I’ve not really stopped training after the Rodriguez fight and that controversial loss has made me a better fighter and I felt that I showed I am a world level fighter in my performance last Saturday evening.

“I have been working on things in the gym with Angelo and I was able to pull those off in the fight and I showed I have multiple dimensions to my game, and that’s what you need at the top level.”





The Australian Bantamweight is currently stated as number 3 in the world in the latest WBA rankings, with Liberio Solis and Cuban legend Guillermo Rigondeaux holding spots one and two respectively, and ‘The Smooth One’ gave his take on the prospects of clashing with either one of the two Bantamweight standouts.

“I’d love to fight Solis or Rigondeaux. Solis is a great fighter and Rigondeaux is a legend, so to be able to test myself against the best would be a dream come true and hopefully, it can be for a world title if Inoue is moved up to ‘Super Champion’,” Moloney stated,

Moloney’s manager Tony Tolj, who was recently named WBA Oceania Manager of the year added, “The WBA is a fantastic organization and I believe that with Inoue fighting Rodriguez for the IBF title, the WBA may allow Jason to fight for the ‘Regular’ world title against numbers 1 or 2.

“Jason is really ready for anyone, and he is a world champion in waiting in my opinion. So if the opportunity arises with the WBA we will be ready to seize it with both hands.”