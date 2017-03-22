Jason “El Animal” Quigley fights Glen Tapia on ESPN on Thursday

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN series debuts with a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF Middleweight title featuring Jason “El Animal” Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) against Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) – live on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes on Thursday, March 23, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. ESPN International will present live coverage across networks in Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean and parts of Asia. Live coverage will also be available through WatchESPN.

Commentators:

Blow-by-blow commentator Bernardo Osuna and analyst Teddy Atlas will comprise ESPN’s commentary team for ESPN2. They will be joined by future Hall of Fame middleweight and light heavyweight great, Bernard Hopkins.

Pablo Viruega and professional boxer in the Super Welterweight division Delvin Rodríguez will call the fights on ESPN Deportes, while Leopoldo González and Claudia Trejos will co-host the show. ESPN Deportes’ boxing expert David Faitelson and boxing’s great Julio César Chávez, Juan Manuel Márquez, and Hall of Fame referee Joe Cortez, will make special appearances throughout the season. Carlos Nava, Salvador Rodriguez and Rigo Cervantez will provide special coverage for ESPNDeportes.com.

Additional Highlights:

ESPN.Com / ESPNDeportes.com:

· Comprehensive coverage, including pre- and post-fight features, videos and blogs;

Fighter backgrounds:

Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs), of Donegal, Ireland and based in Los Angeles, is one of Golden Boy’s best contenders in its stable. The 25-year-old was impressive in his last fight, scoring a first-round knockout of veteran Jorge Melendez on the Bernard Hopkins-Joe Smith, Jr. undercard on Dec. 17 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Tapia is need of a victory after having suffered losses in his last two fights. In May 2015, Tapia, 27, of Passaic, New Jersey, was stopped by fringe contender Michel Soro in an upset. Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) returned in May 2016 and was defeated by former IBF middleweight world titleholder David Lemieux.

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN:

Earlier this year ESPN announced a multiyear agreement with Golden Boy Promotions. In the first year of the deal, ESPN will televise 18 fight cards throughout the U.S., in both English and Spanish, and on its wholly-owned and affiliated networks in Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and parts of Asia.

Follow the conversation at #GBPonESPN.