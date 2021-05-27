Jarrell Miller helping Bogdan Dinu prepare for Daniel Dubois

BOGDAN DINU has brought in the world’s most controversial boxer Jarrell Miller to help cause the downfall of Daniel Dubois.

The Romanian powerhouse challenges Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBA interim Heavyweight title at Telford International Centre on Saturday June 5, live on BT Sport.

Miller is currently banned from boxing after a string of failed drug tests, but has been flown from the United States to Bucharest by Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) for sparring ahead of the big Dubois showdown.

Dinu who will be risking his number two ranking for the WBA world title held by Anthony Joshua when he meets Dubois was beaten by Miller in 2018.

“Jarrell has a great style and I needed him for this fight,” said 34-year-old Dinu

“The preparation has been one of the best I have had. It has been a great training camp with good sparring, good coaches and I’m healthy.

“It has been good having Jarrell Miller in camp. He puts good pressure on, is heavy handed and is a strong guy. That is what I need for big fights like this.

“He is a nice guy, a funny guy and we train together. After every spar he gives me advice on what he believes will work in the fight

“I think it is a big difference between Dubois and Jarrell. Jarrell has power, skills, experience.”

Dubois is returning after suffering an injury loss against Joe Joyce last November and still holds a healthy world ranking with WBA and WBO.

The Londoner will be hoping that 6ft 5in Dinu goes the same way as his previous Romanian opponent, Razvan Cojanu who he toppled inside two rounds in March 2019.

Dinu told the Unibet Lowdown: “Cojanu never had a good strategy against Daniel. I will have a better one. I will get revenge for my old amateur team-mate.”

