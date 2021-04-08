Jaron Ennis – Sergey Lipinets quotes for Saturday

Undefeated rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis and former world champion Sergey Lipinets previewed their 12-round welterweight showdown during fighter media availability Thursday before they square off in the main event live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, April 10 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Also discussing their respective clashes were unbeaten Eimantas Stanionis and hard-hitting Thomas Dulorme, who meet in a 12-round WBA Welterweight Title Eliminator in the co-feature, and IBF Junior Bantamweight World Champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas and Mexico’s Jonathan Rodriguez, who will kick off the tripleheader with a title fight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME.

TGB Promotions promote the event. Ennis vs. Lipinets is promoted in association with D&D Boxing.

Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday:

JARON ENNIS

“After I do my thing on Saturday night and I do it with a big statement, it’s only up from there. On to bigger and better things. The elite fighters and the top three guys and then maybe a world title by the end of the year. This fight is just going to elevate my ranking, my superstardom, and it will be the start of me being a pay-per-view star.

“I’m not worried about what Lipinets is talking about. At the end of the day, he still has to get in the ring with me on Saturday night. And we’re going to see. They don’t know what I’m going to bring. I’m an all-around fighter. You don’t know how I’m going to fight. I can fight in several different ways. He needs to know he’s gotta be ready.

“Training camp went great. It was the same old but just taking everything to the next level. I added a new workout into my training camp, which was the underwater treadmill. It’s good for your legs and your lungs. It’s crazy. I do it three times a week, and it makes me feel phenomenal.

“Everybody knows my style. I’m in and out like a robbery. The main goal is to be smart, go in there and win in dominating fashion. If the knockout comes, it comes. But the goal is to look good, put on a beautiful performance, and get the knockout at the end of the night.

“Being from Philadelphia, a city with so many great champions, at the end of the day, you just have to put on for Philly and continue the legacy that those guys started. My goal is to continue their legacy and have more world champions from Philadelphia. I feel like we’re going to have more world champions from Philadelphia around this time next year.

“These are the types of fights I’ve been waiting for. This is the guy who will take me to the next level because he has a good name, and he was a former world champion at 140 pounds. After this, without looking past Sergey Lipinets, I feel like I’m ready for a top-five or top-three guy and then a world title at the end of the year. If any of the top guys need a dance partner, they can call.

“I’ve been trying to get these types of guys in the ring for about two-and-a-half years. I’ve been trying to get former world champions and top ten guys. It just didn’t happen. I finally got my chance, and you guys are going to see a whole different animal. A whole different beast. It’s time for me to do my thing. I’m really excited.

“His style is tailor-made for me. Him coming forward is picture-perfect for me. He’s going to be running into shots all night long. It’s going to be a long night for him.”

SERGEY LIPINETS

“Everything was perfect in training camp. It was not an easy camp at all. It was probably the hardest I’ve ever had. I made it through, and I feel 100% ready to go.

“I think the opposition that I’ve faced is definitely better than what Ennis has faced. I went 12 rounds with Mikey Garcia, and I faced a two-time champion in Lamont Peterson. Those guys have pushed me to the edge before. Ennis has more pro fights than I do; he just hasn’t been pushed in the same way in his fights.

“We’re not basing our training on him weakening over the second half of the fight. We prepared for someone ready to go 12 hard rounds. We’re going to stay consistent, come forward and throw punches. We’re going to push ourselves and try to push Jaron as well.

“The main thing I learned from my last fight is to not depend on the judges. I know that we’re both coming to knock each other out. That’s what makes for an attractive fight. We’re hunting for opportunities to hurt him.

“I don’t worry about any outside noise or what people say about this fight. It doesn’t matter to me if I’m the underdog. I’m coming in there to do my job and put on the best performance possible.

“Ennis is a young and up-and-coming fighter. All we want is a shot at the title and everything that comes with it. A win in this fight will give us all of that. I want to get my crack at the big dogs in the division.

“From what I’ve seen, Ennis can fight inside or box on the outside. He’s the whole package. Whatever he brings into the ring, I’ll be ready for it. We have multiple game plans and multiple ways that we can get this victory.

“If you follow my career, you know that I never turn down a fight. Ennis is still just another fighter. A lot of people have his skills. I love fighting boxers who are a challenge, and he presents a big challenge. That’s what excites me.

“We’re both looking to control the action, but we’ll see what happens when the bell rings. I’m focused on what I have to do to put myself in a position to execute my punches. I’m looking to capitalize on any mistakes or openings he gives me.

“Custio Clayton is a perfect fighter, and I don’t see a lot of people lined up to face him. After a couple of rounds of action, though, he was trying to fight an evasive fight. It was a very competitive fight, and I still feel like I won.”

EIMANTAS STANIONIS

“We are entertainers, so I definitely want the knockout. That’s part of my job. I have to do my best to give the fans something to remember. I always put 100% of my heart into a fight, which makes me happy no matter what the result is.

“Both Ennis and I have step-up fights on Saturday, like everyone is saying. We both have our toughest challenges yet, and I think we’re both on the same track now as the next champions in the division.

“Everything was good in training. I’ve been training nonstop. I haven’t taken a break since my last fight, so I’m always in shape. You never know when the call is going to come for your next fight.

“There is some pressure to be the first world champion from Lithuania. Everybody is going wild for this fight because they’re going to show it over there. It’s amazing, and it’s exhilarating for me.

“I think on Saturday I’m going to answer a lot of questions about me. I believe that I can beat any of the welterweight champions. Everyone will see my level and what I’m capable of. I know I have to step up every fight and prove it again and again.

“For me, it doesn’t matter who I fight next. I’ll never say no to a fight. It can be two against one, and I’ll be up for it. I’m just that kind of person. I want to give it my best no matter what.

“I’m very thankful to have this opportunity on a stage like this. It’s a new era coming up of young, hungry fighters in the welterweight division. I think my will to win and get knockouts will separate me. I also think my style is fan-friendly, and that will help me stand out.

“I would accept a fight against a champion next, but I know that experience is important. I want experience against good opposition like Dulorme. I know that will get me ready and show my team that I’ll be ready for the champions when that time comes.”

THOMAS DULORME

“Fights don’t always go the way we expect them to, so I’m prepared for anything that happens in the ring. I have enough experience that I’m prepared for any way that Stanionis plans to fight.

“I learned a lot against Jamal James. He was a tall and awkward fighter. I think it was a good experience for me. Stanionis is a very different fighter, so we’re focused on what we need to do against a fighter with his skills.

“This is a good fight for the fans and me and my career. I’m ready to show everyone that I’m still a serious contender in the welterweight division.

“Training camp was great. I worked in the gym for the last 10 weeks every day. Right now, I’m feeling perfect and ready for Saturday night.

“I have to win this fight. I know that I’m going to get the bigger opportunities I’m looking for with a win. My experience is going to be a big factor. I’m planning to test him and see how he holds up in the later rounds.

“Stanionis is a fighter who comes forward and throws punches. He stands in the middle, unlike Jamal James, who was more evasive. That style is going to make it easier for me to put on the kind of fight that I want.”

JERWIN ANCAJAS

“This fight is crucial to me. I want to defend my title again badly. Every fight is essential, and that’s how I prepare. That’s why I still have my title and why I must keep it.

“It hasn’t been frustrating being out of the ring for 16 months because we are always training and always in the gym. We always believed that a big fight was going to come. I stayed focused and stayed ready. From March until October, in the pandemic, I was able to train and stay focused. In October, I arrived in the U.S., and I’ve never stopped training. I feel very prepared to meet the challenge on Saturday night.

“Every night, I always want to perform my best and put on a good fight because I want people to know my name. Everybody always talks about Estrada, Chocolatito, and Rungvisai, so that’s why I’m excited to have this opportunity to showcase my skills and challenge those guys.

“I promise that on Saturday night, I’m going to put on a great fight. I’m ready for what Jonathan Rodriguez will bring. It’s Mexico vs. the Philippines, which is a great rivalry with great history. I’m prepared. I watched Jonathan, and I know that he’s hungry and coming for the title. It will be a terrific action fight.

“I want people to remember me for being a champion and giving my all every time I get in the ring. After this fight, I want to face some of the top guys in my division. I always come to the fight and give the fans my best, and that’s how I want people to remember me.

“I’m very comfortable right now at 115 pounds. I’m looking to win on Saturday night, and I want to fight whoever is left after the four-person tournament between Rungvisai, Chocolatito, Estrada, and Cuadras. I’m always calling the name of any titleholder in my division to fight Ioka too. I want a signature fight because I’m tired of people criticizing me for not fighting anybody. After this, that’s what I’m targeting, and then once I get that fight, I plan to move to 118 pounds sometime next year.

“If I had to choose one name, I would want to fight Chocolatito because I always watched him on TV and he’s my idol. Now, if I have the opportunity to fight Chocolatito, I really want that fight.

“It doesn’t bother me that everybody is always talking about Chocolatito and Estrada and those guys. It’s a compliment. I know that one day it will come, and I will get the opportunity to fight those guys. A lot of people will be watching on Saturday night, so I want to make a great statement so that my name can still be in the mix with all of those guys.”

JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ

“I had a great training camp over the last two months. I’ve been looking forward to this fight for the last two years, and I can’t wait to get into the ring Saturday night.

“Ancajas is a great champion, but he’s never faced someone like me. I’m going to put the pressure on him from the very beginning of Saturday night and show him that he has a great Mexican fighter standing in his way.

“I’m very excited about this fight. My daughter was just born five days ago, and that gives me extra motivation to put on a great show and make my name known in the United States.

“We have been preparing the whole time since my last fight, and I really couldn’t feel any better heading into Saturday. I’ve been studying Ancajas for two years now, so I feel like I know everything about him.

“Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry is a great one, and I definitely remember watching the Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez fights. I’m excited to carry the Mexican flag after I win on Saturday.

“This is a stacked division with a lot of great fighters. Ancajas is a world champion, but I don’t compare him to the other champions in the division. I’m just focused on what I have to do Saturday.”

