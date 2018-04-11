Jaron “Boots” Ennis fights this Saturday

Philadelphia super-prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis returns to the ring this Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia in an eight-round welterweight bout. Twenty year-old Ennis, who is co-promoted by Now Boxing Promotions and Victory Boxing Promotions, will face Maryland’s Samuel Amoako (23-17, 17KO).





It’s the second fight for the young fighter this year. In January, Ennis impressed in his hometown, dominating Gustavo Garibay throughout their fight, originally scheduled for six rounds, before stopping Garibay at 2:15 of the fourth round.

Saturday’s bout versus Samuel Amoako has the makings of a tougher fight for Ennis. Amoako has faced top competition during his professional career, and has only been stopped twice. “We expect a tough fight on Saturday,” said Now Boxing Promotions’ Cameron Dunkin. “Boots has had a couple months to prepare, and I know he’s ready for whatever Amoako brings to Norfolk.”

Victory Boxing Promotions’ Chris Middendorf is impressed with Ennis’ progress. “Boots is a terrific fighter, and he’s coming along great. He’ll be ready soon to face top competition in his weight class,” said Middendorf.

In March, Ennis was honored as “The One to Watch” at Philadelphia’s famed Briscoe Awards. It was Ennis’ third Briscoe Award, having previously been named Amateur of the Year and Rookie of the Year.





For tickets to Saturday’s event at Norfolk’s Masonic Temple, call (410) 499-5361. Fans are encouraged to help “knock out hunger,” and bring non-perishable food for the promotion’s food drive.