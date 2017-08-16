Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Brandun Lee Remain Undefeated in DC

Victory Boxing Promotions continues to keep its top talent in the ring, with Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Brandun Lee adding wins to their records Saturday at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington DC. In the co-main event, Ennis defeated veteran Ricardo Cano via stoppage 40 seconds into the first round of their bout, improving to 14-0, 12KO. Brandun Lee impressed on the undercard, stopping experienced journeyman Roy Garcia in the second round.

2017 has been an incredibly busy year for 20 year old Ennis, who fights out of Philadelphia. He’s racked up six wins, and it was recently announced that he would be awarded his third Briscoe Award in October. The Briscoe Awards are a staple of Philadelphia boxing, and Ennis will receive the Rookie of the Year award for 2016. The welterweight sensation kicked off his professional career in 2016, winning eight bouts under the Victory Promotions banner. Saturday’s fight was to be Ennis’ first eight-round fight, but it was clear from the opening bell that he wouldn’t see the eighth round.

On the undercard, 18 year-old junior welterweight Brandun Lee used his range and experience to wow fans at Howard Theatre, breaking down his opponent with speed and style. Favoring the overhand right, Lee had Garcia backing up the entire fight, and in the first round, even turned toward the crowd for a quick photo, much to fans’ delight. After one and half rounds of Lee’s precision and power, the referee stopped the fight in the midst of a barrage of unanswered punches.





“We are committed to keeping these young fighters busy, and getting them the experience they will need on a larger stage,” said Chris Middendorf, Promoter and Founder of Victory Boxing Promotions. “I’m excited to bring them both back to Philadelphia in October, and I think fans there are going to be impressed with how much they’re growing with all the experience they’re getting in these bouts. Most people who have seen them fight agree – they are both world champion material, and both are working hard to get there.”

Both Ennis and Lee will return to fight in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 21st. Both fighters are managed by Cameron Dunkin, who has managed 34 world champions over the course of his 30+ year career in boxing. “Both fighters will continue to stay busy throughout the fall in addition to their bouts in Philadelphia in October,” said Dunkin. “I am committed, as Chris is, to keeping our fighters learning and fighting, developing and advancing, until they reach their goals.”

For more information on Ennis, Lee, and the rest of the Victory Boxing stable, visit www.victoryboxingpromotions.com.