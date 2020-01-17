Ja’Rico O’Quinn ready for TV debut as he fights in Iowa on Showtime tonight

World ranked Ja’Rico O’Quinn is all set to showcase his skills for the first time on a national platform, as the Michigan standout competes tonight on Showtime with the card being presented by Salita Promotions.





O’Quinn broke into the world ratings last year, as the super flyweight emerged victorious in his last bout, picking up the WBO International title in the process.

O’Quinn opened up about his last outing and his approach to boxing as a whole.

He said, “I was very happy to get into the world ratings and thank you to Victory Sports and Entertainment and Salita Promotions for helping make this happen. Now I want to keep working hard and working towards world titles.





“I’m from Detroit and in the fight game that is a blessing. You have to fight to survive in Detroit. We have heart and a mindset that can match any fighter in the world. I’m so proud of where I’m from and I want to make Detroit proud.”

The undefeated super flyweight now looks to leave his mark on a national audience, as he gets set to compete on Showtime tonight. The 115 pounder gave his take on his Showtime debut.

O’Quinn said, “I’m very grateful to be boxing on Showtime so thank you to my management team and promoter for getting me this opportunity.





“Fight fans can expect a career best performance from me. I’ve worked hard in this camp and I’m excited to put on the best show of my career.

“I want to get in the mix of world titles in 2020 and show the people of Detroit that when you work hard you can succeed. That’s my ambition and I want to make that happen. That all starts tonight.”

About ShoBox: The New Generation

Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 81 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.