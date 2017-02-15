Boxing News 24/7


Jamontay Clark faces Santos Benavides on Broner-Granados card

Unbeaten prospect Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Nicaragua’s Santos Benavides (25-11-2, 19 KOs) in an eight-round bout that highlights an exciting undercard on Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

The event is headlined by former four-division world champion Adrien Broner taking on hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados in the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING main event. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan facing former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson and unbeaten light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr.


Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in association with TGB Promotions and K1 Promotions, are priced at $250, $100, $75, $50 and $30, not including applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Additional action will feature unbeaten Indianapolis-native Curtis Hill Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout against Cory Dulaney (5-3-1, 1 KO) and unbeaten Cincinnati-native Santino Turnbow (3-0, 2 KOs) taking on Joe Miller Jr. (1-1) in a four-round cruiserweight showdown.

Rounding out the night is Cincinnati’s Desmons Jarman and Honduras-native David Quay in a four-round super featherweight and Atlanta’s Tra-Kwon Pettis (5-2, 1 KO) facing Milwaukee’s Mike Fowler (5-4, 2 KOs) in a four-round lightweight contest.

An unbeaten prospect fight at home in Cincinnati, the “Quiet Assassin” Clark picked up two victories in 2016 over increasingly quality competition as he stopped Elvin Perez in six rounds and earned a unanimous decision over Edgar Ortega. The 22-year-old last fought in his hometown in 2015 when he recorded a second round TKO of Joe Wilson Jr. and his fight on February 18 will make his third pro appearance in Cincinnati. He prepares to take on Benavides out of Chontales, Nicaragua who owns victories over Jay Krupp, Cody Richard and Joel Cerrud.

ABOUT ADRIEN BRONER vs. ADRIAN GRANADOS
Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados will take place Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH live on SHOWTIME. Televised coverage on begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with unbeaten light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr. in a 10-round showdown. Also featured will be WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan battling former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson.

