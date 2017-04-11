Jamie Spence in action on April 21

Jamie Spence is hoping to keep up his unbeaten record in Northampton when he fights on what he believes will be the biggest show to date in his hometown.

The 32-year-old is looking to make it four wins in a row on BCB Promotions’ ‘Saints and Sinners’ show at the Deco, Northampton on Friday, 21st April.





Spence is known for his all-action displays and he told BCB-Promotions he is hoping to put on a performance than can act as a springboard to securing a shot at the British Title.

“I am proud of the unbeaten run I have in Northampton and I will do everything I can to make sure I keep that up,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It does put more pressure on you being the home fighter. The pressure gives me that extra motivation which helps in preparation. When you have all your supporters watching you it gives you a lift and gives you the extra drive to make sure you go and get the win.

“This is probably the biggest show in Northampton so it is great to be a part of it. Boxing is massively on the rise down here now. There are loads of good pros coming through here, many of them will be on this show so it is exciting for the area.

“Hopefully I can go for the British Title in the future, that is my main aim. I want to get a good performance here and get on another show in the summer and then we could look at going for the English or maybe a Midlands title and then take it from there.

“I fought for the British Masters a few years ago so I know I can compete at that level. When the challenge is there I am committed and I put in the work so hopefully I can get the shot.”

Spence has only been in the ring twice in the last four years and he admits at time he has struggled with motivation. But he is raring to go for this home show and he is hoping it will act as a catalyst to push his career on again.

“I am getting older and working full-time and balancing it with training isn’t always easy,” he admitted. “But it isn’t just that, we have had dates to fight that haven’t been followed through.

“We had a date in July last year which was cancelled and then we struggled to get other dates after that so it has been frustrating being inactive. Now I have got this fight in my home town I definitely want to make the most of it.

“After this one I want to book another date in as soon as possible and keep that going. I have managed to move some work around recently so now I can train in the days which makes it much easier.

“The main aim is keeping my weight down after fights so that I am ready to go whenever the chance comes to get in the ring.”

As well as Spence, the Felix Brothers – Dominic and Curtis – are both in action.

Elder brother Dominic Felix turns over a stint in the Queensbury Boxing League whilst Curtis Felix will be looking to make it a hat-trick of victories since turning professional last year.

Fellow Northampton fighter, Drew Brown (4-0), is also in action as looks to extend his unbeaten start to life in the paid ranks.

Kettering middleweight, Daniel Spencer (1-0), Banbury super featherweight, Leo D’Erlanger and Kettering’s former two-time World Association of Kickboxing Organisations Champion, Domenic Speccio, complete the card.

Tickets for Saints & Sinners are £30 standard unreserved seating, £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07939 992 422.

Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at The Deco Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE.