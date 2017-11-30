Jamie Mungia faces Paul Valenzuela Jr. on 12/9

Rounding out an outstanding double-header on HBO Latino Boxing on Saturday, December 9 from the beautiful Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, an action packed eight rounder has been announced between highly touted and undefeated junior middleweight prospect JAIME MUNGIA, (25-0-0, 21 KO’s) of Tijuana, Mexico and fellow Mexican PAUL ‘CHICO’ VALENZUELA JR., (20-6-0, 14 KO’s) of Baja, Mexico. Mungia vs. Valenzuela will open the HBO Latino telecast.

HBO Latino Boxing will air on tape-delay starting at 1:05 a.m. ET or immediately following the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast (10:20 p.m. ET).

Presented by Zanfer Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and Tom Loeffler, tickets priced at $250, $200, $150, $100 and $50 are now on-sale and can be purchased at AXS.com or in person at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Box Office.

“We’re excited to add another great fight on HBO Latino Boxing to this tremendous evening on December 9,” said Loeffler. “Boxing fans in Las Vegas or traveling from the United States and Mexico will enjoy a memorable evening of excitement at one of the country’s premier venues for entertainment.”

Stated Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Promotions, “We’re thrilled that boxing fans in the United States can see what we’ve known for a couple of years, that Jamie Mungia is the next world champion and boxing superstar to come from Mexico.”

Headlining the HBO Latino Boxing telecast in a previously announced ten-round junior lightweight contest, two-time world title challenger DENIS SHAFIKOV, (38-3-1, 20 KO’s), of Miass, Russia now fighting out of Big Bear Lake, California will face-off against Managua, Nicaragua native RENE ALVARADO, (27-8-0, 19 KO’s).

Making his highly anticipated United States debut, the 21-year-old Mungia will be fighting for the seventh time in 2017 with five of his six victories coming by way of stoppage. Most recently the heavy-handed prospect knocked out Uriel Gonzalez in the second round on September 2, 2017 in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The 31-year-old Valenzuela has also stayed busy in 2017, fighting four previous times. Among the top prospects that Valenzuela has provided the toughest tests to include Tony Harrison, Wilky Campfort, Alantez Fox and Esquiva Falcao.

The previously announced HBO Boxing After Dark tripleheader is headlined by the long-awaited return of four-time world champion in two weight divisions, ORLANDO “Siri” SALIDO (44-13-4, 31 KOs), of Sonora, MX, facing off against fellow Mexican warrior MIGUEL “Mickey” ROMAN (57-12, 44 KOs), of Chihuahua, MX, in a 10-round junior lightweight clash.

Also featured on the card is a 12-round bout between TEVIN “American Idol” FARMER (25-4-1, 5 KO’s), of Philadelphia, PA as he squares off against KENICHI OGAWA (22-1-0, 17 KO’s), of Tokyo, Japan for the vacant IBF Junior Lightweight World Title. Farmer vs. Ogawa is presented in association with DiBella Entertainment and Teiken Promotions.

Opening the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast is former WBC World Super Featherweight Champion FRANCISCO “El Bandido” VARGAS (23-1-2, 17 KOs) who will return to the ring once again to make a case for title contention when he takes on former two-time world title challenger STEPHEN “Swifty” SMITH (25-3, 15 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight fight. Vargas vs. Smith is presented in association with Matchroom Boxing.