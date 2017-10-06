Jamie Conlan Sparring Brother Michael To Prepare For Jerwin Ancajas

All-action Super-Flyweight Jamie Conlan has enlisted the help of his younger brother Michael Conlan to prepare for November 18th.

Conlan challenges IBF World Champion Jerwin Ancajas at the SSE Arena in Belfast, on the Carl Frampton undercard, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





“Good tech sparring session with @jamieconlan11 working on game plans for Nov 18th,” Michael wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Jamie has been fighting tough Mexicans and come-forward boxers, but Ancajas is more varied in his style and is a great mover. So the unbeaten Belfast boxer has recognised the need to change his training methods.

“He is complete opposite to what we are used to,” Jamie explained to Irish-Boxing. “The Mexican fighters I have been used to fighting, he is the complete opposite to them. He is fleet footed. He is not an out-and-out gung-ho brawler. He is a completely different animal.”

Michael is 4-0 since turning pro with Top Rank, and continues to impress across the pond. The younger Conlan brother is recognised as one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs and has bags of experience.

“One thing Mick can do is adapt to any different style, so he is going to come in and imitate him [Ancajas] over the next two or three weeks,” added the 30-year-old.





Ancajas defended his IBF crown on the Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn card in Brisbane in the summer and recorded an impressive stoppage win over Teiru Kinoshita. Michael also boxed on the Australian card so Jamie watched on from ringside.

“I haven’t met someone like him, but he hasn’t met someone who boxes like me either,” he argued. “I watched him throughout fight week and he was cool, calm, and collected. He took everything in his stride. He didn’t show any real weaknesses or chinks in his armour.

“But from the videos I have seen, I have seen some things we can exploit. The majority of his opponents have been southpaws even in his defences since he won the World Title.”

Main event on an unmissable evening of action sees three-time World Champion Carl Frampton MBE make his highly-anticipated Belfast return against Mexican Horacio Garcia; WBO Bantamweight World Champion Zolani Tete makes the first defence of his crown against fellow South African Siboniso Gonya; Dublin rivals Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty rematch for the IBF European Super-Featherweight title and hugely-popular triple Olympian Paddy Barnes makes the first defence of his WBO European Championship.

Further exciting additions to an unmissable card will be announced in due course.

