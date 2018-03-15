James Toney To Be Special Guest For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today multi-division world champion James “Lights Out” Toney will be a special guest for 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”





“James Toney was an ‘old school’ fighter who provided boxing fans with so many exciting moments during his championship career,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “Toney is a real fan favorite and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Canastota for the 2018 Hall of Fame Weekend events.”

Born in Grand Rapids, MI, Toney turned pro in 1988. He won world titles in multiple weight divisions and holds wins over such notables as Michael Nunn, Iran Barkley, Vassiliy Jirov, Merqui Sosa, “Prince” Charles Williams, Fres Oquendo and Hall of Famers Mike McCallum and Evander Holyfield. “Lights Out” owns a 77-10-3 (47 KOs) professional record and, in 1991 and 2003, was named “Fighter of the Year.”

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver and many more.





For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.