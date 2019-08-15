James Kirkland fights on August 24

Professional championship boxing returns to the Frank Erwin Center on August 24 with Capital City Fight Night. In association with Underwood promotions, Davies Entertainment is helping to continue the tradition of quality boxing at the Erwin Center, Showcasing four prize fighters fighting under the Davies Entertainment banner.





With his new management team (Davies Entertainment), local Austin knockout artist James Kirkland (32-2, 28KO) returns from a 4-year absence following a defeat to pound-for-pound fighter Saul”Canelo” Alvarez. Kirkland has been one of boxing’s most explosive fighters with knockout wins over Brian Vera, Joel Julio, Alfredo Angulo, and Glen Tapia. This fight marks the 18th anniversary of his pro debut in 2001. Kirkland looks to make one final run toward a championship taking on upset-minded Missouri brawler Colby Courter (13-14, 10KO) in a six round Middleweight bout.

Capital City Fight Night will feature three title bouts headlined by San Antonio’s Eddie Ortiz (8-0-2, 4KO) battling Killeen’s rough and rugged brawler Jas Phipps (10-6-2, 5KO) in an eight round Middleweight contest for the World Boxing Council USNBC Silver Middleweight Title. Ortiz comes in fresh off a third round knockout over Jesus Gomez Rodriguez in April while Phipps comes in on a 5-fight winning streak that last saw him beat former world title challenger Brian Vera.

In the Co-main event, the American Boxing Federation USA Welterweight title is up for grabs when San Antonio’s Daniel Baiz (13-1, 5KO) takes on Waco’s upset specialist Marquis Hawthorne (7-11, 1KO) in an eight round welterweight contest. Hawthorne has wins over four undefeated fighters while fighting some of the nation’s up and coming talent. Baiz comes in looking to build on his 6-fight winning streak and attempt to pick up his first title in his 5-year career.

Also featured on the card, San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker (11-3, 2KO), a crafty ring technician who faces southpaw Raymond Guzman (3-2, 2KO). Whitaker, along with James Kirkland, Daniel Baiz, and Eddie Ortiz are all represented by the sports management division of Davies Entertainment.

The event will also showcase Davies Entertainment Music artists Vi$ion and Bankreaux performing during ring introductions. Additional Information is available at www.daviesentertainment.com



