Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes undercard for August 24

In already stacked card is expanding to a three-hour telecast with exciting showdowns presented by Premier Boxing Champions as rising unbeaten 2016 Olympian Eimantas Stanionis faces the toughest test of his young career when he battles Levan Ghvamichava and explosive heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba steps into the ring looking to deliver another knockout performance live on FS1 and FOX Deportes Friday, August 24 from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





The PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes telecast is headlined by welterweight contender Jamal James returning to action in his hometown as he takes on Mexico’s Mahonry Montes. Middleweight contenders Willie Monroe Jr. and Immanuwel Aleem will square-off in the co-main event while rising prospect Jamontay Clark will take on once-beaten Jeison Rosario in a super welterweight showdown. Those five fights will play out over three hours of non-stop action, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Highlighting the non-televised undercard will be Minnesota-native and former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax as he returns to the ring after two straight world title fights to face Brazil’s Fabiano Pena in a 10-round super middleweight fight.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and are available by visiting www.ArmoryMN.com or Ticketmaster.com.

After representing his native Lithuania in the 2016 Olympics, Stanionis (6-0, 5 KOs) moved to California to train with legendary coach Freddie Roach and begin his pro career. The 23-year-old made his pro debut in April 2017 with a first-round knockout of Rasheed Lawal and followed it up with knockout wins in four of his next five bouts. Stanionis has scored stoppage victories over Hector Munoz and Erick Daniel Martinez so far in 2018 and will look to make it three-straight when he steps in for the eight-round welterweight affair.





Originally from the nation of Georgia but now fighting out of California, Ghvamichava (18-3-1, 13 KOs) has had his last four fights appear on FS1 and FOX Deportes broadcasts as he’s challenged former champion Sergey Lipinets and top contender Yordenis Ugas, while picking up victories over Oscar Molina and Breidis Prescott. The 33-year-old was unbeaten in seven straight fights after his first defeat in 2013.

Coached by renowned trainer Ronnie Shields in Houston, Ajagba (5-0, 5 KOs) has been impressive since turning pro after representing his native Nigeria in the 2016 Olympic games. The 24-year-old has five knockout victories in five pro fights so far, with only one opponent reaching the second round.

Truax (29-4-2, 18 KOs) became just the third Minnesota-born fighter to win a world title when he went on the road to the UK last December and defeated James DeGale in one of the biggest upsets of 2017. The Osseo-product lost a close decision in the rematch to DeGale in April and will return to action to take on the 30-year-old Pena (15-10-1, 11 KOs), who has faced numerous top contenders including Jose Uzcategui, Joe Smith Jr. and Tureano Johnson to name a few.