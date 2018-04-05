Jamal James vs. Abel Ramos undercard for April 13

A showdown between unbeaten super welterweights highlights undercard action on Friday, April 13 as Sebastian Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Minnesota’s Veshawn Owens (9-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





The event is headlined by welterweight contender Jamal James fighting in his hometown against Abel Ramos in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes. The telecast begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT and will see rugged veteran Edner Cherry battling rising lightweight Dennis Galarza in a 10-round bout and Austin Dulay and Chris Colbert clashing in an eight-round match between unbeaten super featherweight prospects. Also appearing on the card is sensational 17-year-old 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer (1-0, 1 KO), a former No. 1 ranked amateur and nine-time national champion.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available by visiting www.ArmoryMN.com.

The action continues with veteran contender Haskell Rhodes returning to action to take on Wisconsin’s Mikey Fowler in a six-round lightweight showdown.

Also entering the ring on April 13 are a trio of unbeaten Minneapolis-natives as Marlin Sims faces Trevor Marmon in a four-round lightweight bout, Celso Ramirez battles Brandon Baue in a four-round super welterweight contest and Giezwa Pierre Hobbs takes on Raymond Chaco for a four-round super featherweight duel. The action concludes with Coon Rapids, Minnesota’s Uriel Lara in a four-round super welterweight fight against Thomas Amaro.





The 6-foot-6 Fundora, known as “The Towering Inferno”, is unbeaten since turning pro in 2016 and picked up seven victories during a busy 2017 campaign. The 20-year-old fights out of Coachella, California and will make his 2018 debut against the Minneapolis-native Owens. The 26-year-old Owens picked up four victories by stoppage in 2018.

A multi-sport athlete who has competed in both boxing and mixed martial arts professionally, Oklahoma City’s Rhodes (25-2-1, 12 KOs) bounced back from decision losses to former champion Sergey Lipinets and Edner Cherry to defeat Lenwood Dozier and most recently stop Jonathan Nelson. The 30-year-old Rhodes was unbeaten in his first 23 pro fights and will look to make it three in a row when he faces the 25-year-old Fowler out of Milwaukee.