Jamal James faces Antonio DeMarco this Saturday on FS1

Today, FOX Sports announces WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony Dirrell joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and Emmy Award-winning host Chris Myers to call FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO on Saturday, July 13 (8:00 PM ET) live from The Armory in Minneapolis. In addition, Jordan Hardy reports and interviews fighters, while Ray Flores is the ring announcer. Marcos Villegas works as unofficial scorer. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez and Jessi Losada call the fights in Spanish.





Boxing programming begins on the FOX broadcast network on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET with the one-hour PBC COUNTDOWN: CALEB PLANT VS. MIKE LEE, as undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant prepares to make his first title defense against unbeaten contender and University of Notre Dame graduate Mike Lee in the FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT headliner on July 20.

Bryant Perrella vs. Domonique Dolton

Live action begins Saturday with the FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS at 7:00 PM ET on FS1 and streamed on the FOX Sports app, as Bryant Perrella (16-2, 13 KOs) takes on Domonique Dolton (22-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight duel to kick off the evening.

Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco

The PBC FIGHT NIGHT main card continues at 8:00 PM ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app headlined by welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James (25-1, 12 KOs) battling former world champion Antonio DeMarco (33-7-1, 24 KOs). The evening also features a heavyweight clash between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (28-2, 17 KOs) and Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (19-3-1, 12 KOs). Former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (26-2-1, 23 KOs) squares off against Daniel Martz (18-6-1, 15 KOs) in another 10-round heavyweight attraction, plus unbeaten prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (8-0, 7 KOs) battles Fredric Bowen (6-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout to open the main card.





FS1 PBC POSTFIGHT SHOW

Following the fights, Myers, Mancini and Dirrell recap the evening on the 30-minute FS1 PBC POSTFIGHT SHOW at 10:00 PM ET, while reporter Hardy interviews winners.

Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia & Kate Abdo preview Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight

Sunday’s boxing programming continues with INSIDE PBC BOXING at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, as host Kate Abdo, analyst Shawn Porter and guest analyst Mikey Garcia preview the upcoming Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman showdown. Thurman joins for an interview, while Myers interviews Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing. Immediately following that program, FOX airs PBC FIGHT CAMP: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN Ep. 3 at 4:00 PM ET, with an inside look into the training camps of both Pacquiao and Thurman as their title bout looms.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE

TIME (ET)

EVENT

NETWORK*

Saturday, July 13

5:00 PM

PBC COUNTDOWN:

CALEB PLANT VS. MIKE LEE

FOX

Saturday, July 13

7:00 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

FS1 / FOX Deportes

Saturday, July 13

8:00 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT:

JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO

FS1 / FOX Deportes

Saturday, July 13

10:00 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT POSTFIGHT SHOW

FS1

Sunday,

July 14

3:00 PM

INSIDE PBC BOXING

FOX

Sunday,

July 14

4:00 PM

PBC FIGHT CAMP: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN Ep. 3

FOX

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83.