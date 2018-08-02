Jamal James battles Mahonry Montes on Aug.24

Welterweight contender Jamal James will return to action in his hometown as he takes on Mexico’s Mahonry Montes in the main event of an exciting night of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes action Friday, August 24 from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





The telecast begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and will feature middleweight contenders Willie Monroe Jr. and Immanuwel Aleem going to battle in a 10-round attraction and unbeaten rising prospect Jamontay Clark taking on once-beaten Jeison Rosario in a 10-round super welterweight contest.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and are available by visiting www.ArmoryMN.com or Ticketmaster.com.

“Jamal James is building a following in his hometown of Minneapolis as he builds momentum in the welterweight division, and this fight against Mahonry Montes will help him accomplish both things,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “The undercard features some strong matches that include boxers who will figure prominently into the championship picture in the near future. It will be an entertaining show for the fans in Minneapolis and those tuning in on FS1 and FOX Deportes.”

“Warriors Boxing is very excited to return to the beautiful newly-renovated Armory in Minneapolis with another PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes show,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “In addition to the great lineup of televised fights, headlined by local star Jamal James, favorite son and former world champion Caleb Truax returns to the ring at home for the first time since back-to-back road performance in world title fights.”





James (23-1, 10 KOs) built on the biggest victory of his career – a knockout over tough veteran Diego Chaves last December – with a decision win against Abel Ramos in April at the Armory and on FS1. The 30-year-old James has picked up three-straight victories since suffering the only loss of his career – a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas in August 2016. He returns to downtown Minneapolis looking to keep his momentum going towards the top of the welterweight division.

“I’m in camp training hard for another thriller at home against a pressure fighter in Mahonry Montes,” said James. “I’m going to use my height, range and skills to show that I’m hungry and keeping my eyes on the prize. Once I get past Montes, a big name is going to have to fight me. I’m right on the road to a world title challenge.”

The 28-year-old Montes (35-7-1, 24 KOs) has challenged everyone from world champions to top rising prospects throughout his pro career and enters this bout having scored knockout victories in consecutive fights. Representing Sinaloa, Mexico, Montes owns a victory over welterweight contender Francisco Santana in a fight last year that saw Montes drop his opponent on the way to a decision victory.

“I’m am so excited to have this opportunity against Jamal James,” said Montes. “My last loss was unfortunate because I thought I had my opponent hurt, but I’ve picked up a couple of wins since then and have been training very hard. I’m ready to show everyone that I belong with the best fighters in the world. I’m never in a bad fight and I’m going to show the fans in Minnesota how a real Mexican fights.”





A two-time title challenger, Monroe (22-3, 6 KOs) has faced current titlists Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders in his forays into championship fights. The 31-year-old from Rochester, New York has defeated Gabriel Rosado, Brian Vera and John Thompson since 2015 to earn multiple opportunities at the middleweight title. Monroe most recently won a dominant decision over Carlos Galvan in March.

Fighting out of Virginia, Aleem (18-1-1, 11 KOs) stopped Juan De Angel in the sixth-round of their May fight to get back in the win column after his first defeat in a bout against Hugo Centeno Jr last August. The 24-year-old had stopped then unbeaten Ievgen Khytrov in the sixth round of a January 2017 fight that became a Fight of the Year nominee prior to the Centeno fight.

The 23-year-old Clark (13-0, 7 KOs) has used his height and reach to establish himself as a fast-rising prospect on his way to contender status. The Cincinnati-native had two impressive victories in 2017, first defeating then unbeaten Ivan Golub and then a decision victory over Domonique Dolton last November as he came out victorious against his toughest pro opponent so far.

Rosario (15-1-1, 11 KOs) fights out of Miami but is originally from the Dominican Republic. Rosario suffered his first defeat last year at the hands of Nathaniel Gallimore, but has rebounded to be undefeated in his last four fights. This run has seen the 23-year-old fight to a draw with Mark Anthony Hernandez in February before defeating Justin DeLoach and dropping him twice on his way to a decision victory in May.