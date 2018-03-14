Jamal James faces Abel Ramos on 4/13 on FS1 and Fox

Welterweight contender Jamal James will get a chance to fight in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on Abel Ramos in a 10-round welterweight battle that headlines a huge night of action on Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Friday, April 13 from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





In the co-main event, rugged veteran Edner Cherry battles rising lightweight Dennis Galarza in a 10-round bout. The action continues with Austin Dulay and Chris Colbert clashing in an eight-round match between unbeaten super featherweight prospects that kicks off the broadcast at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Also appearing on the card is sensational 17-year-old 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer (1-0, 1 KO), a former No. 1 ranked amateur and nine-time national champion.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, go on sale Friday, March 16 and will be available by visiting www.ArmoryMN.com.

The April 13 event marks the return of boxing to the Minneapolis Armory, a historic venue that hosted nearly 100 cards between 1915 and 1973, including a show headlined by all-time great Sugar Ray Robinson in 1942.

“Warriors Boxing is thrilled that PBC, FS1 and FOX Deportes are bringing professional boxing back to Minneapolis on Friday, April 13,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “There couldn’t be a more fitting venue than the newly renovated, historic Minnesota Armory in downtown Minneapolis. The Armory has a rich boxing tradition and has not hosted a boxing event for 45 years. It will be a great night for the highly acclaimed PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes series in this beautiful and historic building.”

“Jamal James has staked his position as a rising contender in the welterweight division and has the kind of fan-friendly style that fits perfectly in the talent-rich 147-pound class,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Ramos doesn’t back down and will certainly test Jamal in front of his hometown crowd. Dennis Galarza will face his own challenge when he goes up against the tough veteran Edner Cherry and it’s a rare treat to see two young unbeaten prospects like Dulay and Colbert squaring off this early in their careers. All the fights have a significant bearing on the future of the boxers involved and that will work out well for the fans.”





James (22-1, 10 KOs) is coming off the biggest victory of his career – a knockout over tough veteran Diego Chaves on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old James joined unified 147-pound champion Keith Thurman as the only boxer to have knocked out the durable Argentine. It was James second straight victory since suffering the only loss of his career – a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas on Aug. 12, 2016. James hasn’t fought in his hometown of Minneapolis since he scored a unanimous decision over Mohammed Kayongo in 2013.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete on this platform and to show the nation and the world that Minnesota has great fighters and an enthusiastic fan base for boxing,” said James. “Abel Ramos is a tough guy who will come to fight, but coming off the big win over Chaves, I’m in a position in my career where I’m trying to reach that world championship level. I have to continue to demonstrate the ability to perform under pressure in difficult fights. I know he’s coming to pull off an upset, but that’s not happening.”

Ramos (18-2-2, 13 KOs) will complete his move to the welterweight division by taking on James after making his welterweight debut with a stoppage of Emmanuel Robles last July. The 26-year-old out of Arizona has won three of his last four fights and his only pro defeats have come at the hands of top 140-pound contenders Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk.

“I’m a real Mexican warrior and I never back down from a fight,” said Ramos. “I’m not worried about going into Jamal James hometown and fighting him there. I’m going to disappoint Jamal and all his fans in Minneapolis, because I’m coming to win.”

Cherry (36-7-2, 19 KOs) has defeated once-beaten contenders Haskell Rhodes and Omar Douglas since losing a split decision to Jose Pedraza in a 130-pound world title match in 2015. The 35-year-old Cherry of Wauchula, Florida has previously challenged Tim Bradley and Paulie Malignaggi during his career that included a 10-fight win streak after the Bradley bout.





“Dennis Galarza is a great, young fighter who is on the rise, coming to win and looking to become a world champion, but he is in for a real fight,” said Cherry. “I’m not taking this fight lightly, I’m getting ready, and I’m ready to go all out on April 13. After this, I hope I’ll get my third opportunity at a world title. I took the Lydell Rhodes, Omar Douglas and Jose Pedraza fights because I’m a warrior who wants the opportunity to fight the best, and, ultimately, to fight for a world title. The Pedraza fight didn’t go my way on the scorecards, but the whole world knows the true outcome of that fight. I went back to work and I’m ready to prove it again.”

Galarza (16-2, 9 KOs), an outstanding amateur boxer, is stepping up in competition with this matchup against the more experienced Cherry. The 25-year-old Galarza, who’s from Brooklyn but trains in Orlando, has won three straight fights since losing a split decision to Cesar Alan Valenzuela on Sept. 16, 2016.

“My eyes have been on Edner as a friend and as a fan since I was young, but this is business and I’m going to be ready,” said Galarza. “Edner is a true warrior who never lets up and a crafty veteran who has fought a lot of great competition. The Pedraza fight I thought he possibly did win. A lot of people duck Edner Cherry because he beat top guys in Rhodes and Douglas his past two fights, plus he can punch with power. People think Edner’s going to break me down, but I took the fight that nobody wants to take. I believe in my talents and I’m ready to make my mark. This fight will demonstrate the type of fighter that I am.”

It is rare to see a match between two young prospects on the rise this early in their careers, but Dulay and Colbert are both eager for that challenge. Dulay (11-0, 8 KOs) was busy last year, fighting four times with only one fight going the distance. The 22-year-old southpaw from Nashville, Tennessee most recently scored a TKO victory over Carlos Padilla last August.

Colbert (7-0, 2 KOs) has one of the most decorated amateur careers in New York City as he fights out of the renowned Atlas Cops and Kids Gym in Brooklyn. The 21-year-old is noted for his blazing hand and foot speed and he enters this fight coming off a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Titus Williams last November.