Jake Paul vs. Andre August: date, time, how to watch

It’s time for another chapter in the ever-so-entertaining, slightly baffling tale of Jake Paul’s boxing career. On December 15th, this YouTuber-turned-pugilist is all set to bring his unique flair to the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The good news: He’s facing another actual boxer again this time! Yep, Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) is stepping into the ring with Paul, and you can catch all the action live on DAZN.

Who is Andre August? He’s as mysterious as a ghost in a Victorian novel, folks. With a modest track record and a far cry from the high-profile names Jake Paul has been knocking around (or trying to, at least), August is an interesting choice. But, as they say in showbiz, everyone loves a good mystery!

Our dear Jake Paul, the master of turning internet fame into boxing fortune, seems to be taking a different route this time. After entertaining us with his bouts against former athletes and MMA fighters who’ve seen better days, Paul now faces August, a boxer shrouded in obscurity. It’s like a plot twist in a soap opera, but with more punching.

August, a boxer who apparently throws punches like he’s swatting flies and has a well-balanced attack, might just be the wild card in this story. His 25 amateur fights and a pro career that’s been more under the radar than a stealth jet make him an intriguing opponent. Will he be the David to Paul’s Goliath, or just another footnote in the Jake Paul circus?

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has been busy morphing from a viral content creator to a serious boxer. Yes, serious. With every fight, he seems to be inching away from the ‘just for laughs’ category, making noticeable improvements in his technique. Paul’s journey from Disney Channel to aspiring world boxing champion is nothing short of a reality TV show, minus the roses and the dramatic exits.

Remember when Jake debuted in 2020, knocking out another YouTuber? Or when he sent former NBA player Nate Robinson to dreamland? Ah, good times! He then spent two years beating up MMA fighters past their prime, like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice, for good measure).

But in February 2023, something different happened. Jake stepped into the ring with Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s little brother. And let’s be real, Tommy may share the Fury name, but he’s more of a boxing beginner than a behemoth. Jake finally fought someone who knew how to throw a punch, and guess what? He lost. But don’t worry, he quickly returned to form by defeating 38-year-old MMA fighter Nate Diaz.

Now, back to our upcoming showdown. Jake, with his 7-1 record, is looking to write the greatest sports story ever by transforming from Disney star to boxing champ. Ambitious? Absolutely. But first, he’s got to get past Andre August.

Andre’s had a rocky road, losing to Eric Abraham in 2018 but bouncing back with four wins. He’s been out of the ring for a while but returned four months ago with a win. This guy throws punches like he’s in a hurry and isn’t afraid to mix it up.

As for Jake, he’s got the fame and fortune, and now he’s after boxing glory. He’s improved, sure, but let’s be honest – he’s still more YouTube than Muhammad Ali. Fighting Andre August is a calculated risk. It’s a stepping stone, but if Jake can’t dominate, he might just have to stick to his influencer day job.

Paul vs August Event Date and Start Time:

Date: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Start Time: The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. UK (Saturday), with the main event featuring Jake Paul and Andre August expected to have their ringwalks around 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. UK (Saturday). Please note these times are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Watching the Fight on DAZN:

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries.

In the U.S. and Canada, the event is available as a pay-per-view (PPV) purchase on DAZN.

For viewers outside the U.S. and Canada, it is included in a regular DAZN subscription.

Those in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia need to download the DAZN app and sign up through it rather than via a web browser.

Supported Devices for DAZN:

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms including web browsers (except in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia) and apps for mobile devices, TV and streaming devices, and game consoles.

Compatible devices include iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TV, Smartcast, Panasonic, Samsung & Sony Smart TVs, Philips, Roku, Vestel, Vizio, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Betting Odds (as of December 14):

Jake Paul: -750

Andre August: +475

Odds provided by DraftKings.

Venue:

The fight is set to take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Fighter Records and Bios:

Jake Paul (American): Age 26, height 6′ 1″, reach 76″, with a total of 8 fights and a record of 7-1 (4 KOs).

Age 26, height 6′ 1″, reach 76″, with a total of 8 fights and a record of 7-1 (4 KOs). Andre August (American): Age 35, height 5′ 10″, reach not available, total of 12 fights with a record of 10-1-1 (5 KOs).

Full Fight Card for Jake Paul vs. Andre August Event

Main Event:

Jake Paul vs. Andre August; Cruiserweight

Undercard Bouts: