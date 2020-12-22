Jair Valtierra signs with All Star Boxing, MTK Global signs Joe Fournier

Miami,FL; All Star Boxing, Inc President & CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala announced Monday Afternoon the signing of undefeated Mexican lightweight prospect Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (13-0 7 KO’s) to a multi year exclusive deal with his company.

Valtierra, a 19 year old WBC Latino champion has remained busy despite the covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year “Kaiser” Valtierra appeared on All Star Boxing’s Telemundo card in March 13th, which aired live from Mexico City, as he easily outpointed Eduardo Rizo(7-3-3) over 8 rounds. He then returned in June where he fought in his native Leon Guanajuato, picking up his 2nd win of the year over Aurelio Hernandez(8-4-1).

Valtierra was scheduled to defend his WBC latino belt in the main event this Sunday night in Mexico City, Mexico against Jerson Aguilar a show promoted by Chiquita Gonzalez in association with All Star Boxing, Inc & Producciones Deportivas. Mexican National Governor declared Red Light meaning all sporting events be cancelled for the foreseeable future.

“Its unfortunate that covid has cancelled my fight scheduled for this Sunday” declared Valtierra “I had trained hard for this fight but I’m ready to start 2021 with a bang, I have signed with a great company like All Star Boxing and hope to show case my skills in the United States come 2021”

All Star Boxing, Inc is slated to have Valtierra scheduled in the first Quarter of 2021

“We are excited to have a signed a great boxer in Valtierra”stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala ” 2021 will be a break out year for this kid, He’s young, charismatic, & already an undefeated WBC Latino champion. We look to show case him often next year on our series”

MTK Global signs Joe Fournier

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated light-heavyweight Joe Fournier.

Fournier (10-0) is set to return following a four-year absence, as he looks to build on the impressive performances he produced when winning all ten of his professional fights.

His victories around the world led to him being ranked as the #10 light-heavyweight in the world by the WBA at one stage, whilst he is also an extremely successful businessman outside of the ring.

Speaking on his signing, Fournier said: “I’m very proud and humbled to have signed with MTK Global. After meeting with the senior team it really feels like I’m joining a part of a big family.

“I’m super excited to be getting back in the ring in 2021 and have no doubt my career will go from strength to strength with one of the biggest managements companies in the world.

“Just looking at what they have not only done for British Boxing but also the world stage is astonishing, and made my decision extremely easy.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “It’s great to welcome Joe Fournier to the team. He is set to make his long-awaited return after several years out, and we are all excited to see what he is capable of.”

News on when Fournier will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.



