Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Jai Opetaia is all set to showcase the first defense of his esteemed IBF and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Titles. The big night pits him against Jordan Thompson on Saturday, September 30 at OVO Arena Wembley. This isn’t just about Opetaia and Thompson; the event also features IBF Super-Bantamweight sovereign Ellie Scotney, who will embark on the initial defense of her World Title, facing Laura Soledad Griffa. The entire event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

With a resounding performance back in Queensland, Australia in July 2022, Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) masterfully seized the IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Titles from Mairis Briedis. He astonished the audience with his courage, even managing to break his jaw in both the second and concluding rounds.

A remarkable athlete aged 28, Opetaia’s victory took his unbeaten record to 22 fights in professional boxing. He achieved World Title accolades at his very first try, after bidding farewell to a shimmering amateur phase that included a gold medal at the 2011 World Junior Championships. His impressive resume also highlights his distinction as the youngest Australian Olympian boxer, representing his homeland at the 2012 Games in London.

The ring will again summon him to London next month, where he’ll place his prestigious hardware at risk against Manchester’s unbeaten contender Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs). Thompson is coming off a commanding sixth-round TKO triumph over Luke Watkins at Cardiff International Arena.

Thompson, a 6’7″ dynamo trained by Tony Sims, has a flawless record of five wins since inking a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn in June 2021. His accolades include the IBF European Title, which he acquired after defeating Vasil Ducar in August 2022.

In addition, Catford’s boxing royalty Scotney (7-0) is set to return to her crowning venue after comfortably defeating Australia’s former champion Cherneka Johnson in June. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Griffa (20-8, 1 KO) gears up for another crack at the IBF Super-Bantamweight title, fighting out of Buenos Aires, having also contended for other renowned titles.

The event also introduces some intriguing matchups such as Dangerous Gravesend Cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) getting his first title chance and Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KO) meeting Katherina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant EBU European Lightweight crown.

Lastly, promising fighters George Liddard (4-0, 3 KOs) and Maiseyrose Courtney (4-0), who recently triumphed at The O2 in London, as well as Super-Flyweight Shannon Ryan (5-0), are eager to dazzle the audience, while Middleweight Jimmy Sains will make his professional debut.